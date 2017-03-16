India vs Australia 3rd Test live cricket score and updates, Day 1 from Ranchi: India lose the toss and Australia opt to bat first

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Live cricket score and updates: Virat Kohli flipped the coin and Australia won the toss in Ranchi to bat first. (Source: BCCI) India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Live cricket score and updates: Virat Kohli flipped the coin and Australia won the toss in Ranchi to bat first. (Source: BCCI)

Ranchi will become the latest venue to play host to a Test match and somewhat unceremoniously, there is no MS Dhoni to lead the India side. But there is an equally competitive Virat Kohli who has plenty to prove with the bat after disappointment in Pune and Bangalore. But with the series locked at 1-1, the real competition is between the teams and not really between individuals. Pitch once again takes centre stage with “poor” and “below average” surfaces in the previous two matches. Catch live score and updates from 3rd Test Day 1 in Ranchi.

India vs Australia live score and updates:

9:36 am: Umesh Yadav from the other end for India.

9:34 am IST: Quick outfield in Ranchi and a little touch of the bat and the ball races off to the boundary. Ishant Sharma keeps it on the pads and Renshaw gently pushes at it for a four

9:30 am IST: Alright then! On to the cricket! David Warner and Matt Renshaw walk out for Australia. India get into a huddle. Renshaw to face the first ball. Ishant Sharma with the ball

9:22 am IST: We’re readying for the start and the first ball in the third Test. Ranchi to get a Test debut. Not a packed venue on this first morning – as has been the fate for many venues across the country, sadly. Teams make their way for the national anthems

9:00 am IST: TOSS! Australia have won the toss and as expected opted to bat first in Ranchi. There are two changes for the visitors, Pat Cummins plays his second Test after six years and coming in at the number 6 role is Glenn Maxwell. No Test debut for Marcus Stoinis. For India, Murali Vijay is the only change. He replaces Abhinav Mukund. And it is a milestone moment for Vijay who is playing his 50th Test.

8:45 am IST: It’d be interesting how the team is picked. India likely to bring in Murali Vijay who sat out the second Test due to injury. That would mean Abhinav Mukund would sit out. With the ball, India could field a third spinner and make it a five bowler lineup or reduce the pace attack to just one.

For Australia, the problems are bigger. Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc both are out with injury. Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins have flown in as replacement. At no.6, Australia could hand the Baggy Green to Stoinis or have Maxwell come in.

8:30 am IST: The third Test is an hour away from starting off in Ranchi. The series is locked at 1-1 with Australia winning the first by 333 runs and India clawing back with a 75 run win in Bangalore. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates, scores, analysis

India vs Australia 3rd Test teams:

India XI: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Australia XI: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 1: Captains reaction at the toss:

Virat Kohli: It’s a fresh start and we’re now taking it as a two Test series. Just one change from the second Test, Murali Vijay comes in as Abhinav Mukund misses out.

Steve Smith: I don’t think there will be much bounce, and it will turn as the game progresses. Two changes in the side, Pat Cummins comes in and so does Glenn Maxwell.

India vs Australia toss, 3rd Test: The captains are in the middle for the toss. Virat Kohli flips the coin, heads is the call from Steve Smith and Australia are batting first.

India vs Australia Pitch Report, day 1, 3rd Test: Pitch once again the key point going into the Test. The first two Tests haven’t been rated well by the ICC official with invariable bounce proving to be the problem. Will that change? Looks pretty okay. As the game progresses it will turn, says Ravi Shastri. He expects cracks to open. Brett Lee chimes in that there is no light grass and little to no cracks. But he expects them to open up. In terms of length, he wants the bowlers to bowl a bit behind to bring it up to knee roll for the batsmen. Consensus is that the team which will win the toss will bat first.

India vs Australia – preview of 3rd Test, Day 1 at Ranchi:

After the heat and the energy that was the final day of the second Test in Bangalore, the real stuff shifts to Ranchi – action on the field. Bangalore saw India winning by 75 runs to level the series at 1-1 but then came the lashing out and needless controversy surrounding the DRS calls by Australia. Thankfully, it has been put to rest by both teams and not allowed to linger (or so they say). But then again, what’s an India-Australia series without some animation and banter? Ranchi is ready to play host for the first Test.

India vs Australia 3rd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Ian Gould

Third Umpire: Nigel Llong

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

