India vs Australia 2nd Test live cricket score and updates, Day 1 from Bangalore: India look to brings things back on track against Australia

India vs Australia live score and updates:

8: 30 am: The second Test is about to get underway in Bangalore. After losing the first match by 333 runs, Virat Kohli & Co would like to get back to dominating ways. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates, scores, analysis

India vs Australia Pitch Report, day 1, 2nd Test:

It is flat and hard and it has plenty of runs in the first innings. Fast bowlers if they hit the areas then with the hot weather, it would be good for them. Early on, it is going to be great for batting. Seamers will come into play plenty with the new ball. It will be very different than the surface in Pune. A much better pitch and good one for batting. Whichever team wins the toss, will look to bat first.

India vs Australia 2nd Test squads:

India – Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya

Australia – David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc

India vs Australia – preview of 2nd Test, Day 1 at Bangalore:

It was no surprise that a Test match in India saw a spinner dominating play, the contest ending quickly (in three days) and a solitary century. But the surprise, shock rather for most, was that the spinner wasn’t Indian, the contest didn’t end in hosts’ favour and the runs accumulated weren’t from an Indian willow. As Steve O’Keefe picked twelve-for and Steve Smith smashed a century, Australia handed India a hammering blow of 333 runs in the first Test in Pune. For the second Test, the surface – the big point of contention – will likely behave different and the outcome could very well differ too – or that’s what many at Chinnaswamy in Bangalore would hope.

India vs Australia 2nd Test, Match Umpires

Ground Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nigel Llong

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

