India vs Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI: India eye 2-0 against Australia at Eden Gardens

India and Australia Live Cricket Score 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens: The sun is out in Kolkata but still there are clouds over the Eden Gardens. The rain can play spoil sport in the second ODI. Both teams will look forward to another exciting clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the second ODI between the two teams, Kolkata has received heavy rains which even forced the two teams to train indoors. Rain threatens to washout the game as well. India are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI in Chennai which was also rain-hit. Australia will like to bounce back and level the series, given the ran gods allow the match to go ahead. India have had a good record in the limited-overs and they will also look to continue their domination. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Australia 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens here.

India Squad: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

