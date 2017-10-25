India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: India strike early to dismiss Martin Guptill in Pune

India vs New Zealand, Live Score, 2nd ODI: India trail New Zealand 0-1 in the series. India vs New Zealand, Live Score, 2nd ODI: India trail New Zealand 0-1 in the series.

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Live Score: New Zealand: 22/1 from 4.3 overs. India trail a well packaged New Zealand side 0-1 in the three match series after losing the opener in Mumbai by six wickets. Duo of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor played the spin threat of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav impeccably while notching a stand of 200 runs. Last year, New Zealand lost the Tests in India without much challenge but took the ODI series down to the wire and once again in the 50-over series, now, may just go the same route but for that India have to find a ‘Plan B’ in the bowling department. In the recent past, India haven’t been put on the backseat where they’ve needed a win to keep a series alive but that is the equation today. Catch live scores and updates from India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, from Pune here. (India vs New Zealand Full Scorecard)

TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand have won the toss and are unchanged for the second ODI. India bring in Axar Patel for Kuldeep Yadav.

India vs New Zealand, Live Score and Updates, 2nd ODI:

TEAMS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

