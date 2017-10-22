India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: India lose Shikhar Dhawan early against New Zealand

Diwali 2017
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: October 22, 2017 1:50 pm
ind vs nz live score, india vs new zealand live score, live cricket score, live ind vs nz score India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st ODI at Wankhede: India face New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st ODI at Wankhede: India 16/1 after 4 overs – India won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against New Zealand in Mumbai. But, the start was not good as opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed early by Trent Boult. India will be hoping to begin the three-match series on a winning note. The pitch in Mumbai looks good for batting but the conditions are hot and humid. India captain Virat Kohli is playing his 200th ODI on Sunday. India are coming into the series after a 4-1 series win over Australia and will look to conintue their domination at home. The last time New Zealand played an international game was back in June during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD IND vs NZ)

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score 1st ODI IND vs NZ Live Score

Toss Update: India won the toss and decided to bat against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

