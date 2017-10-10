Live Cricket Score of India vs Australia 2nd T20 in Guwahati: India lose Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in the first over against Australia

India vs Australia Live Score 1st T20I: India will be looking to seal a series win at Guwahati India vs Australia Live Score 1st T20I: India will be looking to seal a series win at Guwahati

Live Cricket Score of India vs Australia 2nd T20I in Guwahati: India 8/2 in the first over. India didn’t get the coin toss in their favour and they have been asked to bat first by Australia in Guwahati. The hosts are unchanged for this fixture while Australia bring in Marcus Stoinis for Dan Christian. This is the first ever international match to be played at the stadium. India lead the series 1-0 thanks to a runaway win in the previous match played at Ranchi. India managed to restrict the Australia to 118/8 before rains called for a break to their innings. This left India with a total of 48 to be chased in 6 overs. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan saw the hosts through to the finish line. Australia will be led by David Warner with Steve Smith having flown back to Australia with a shoulder injury. A win here would seal another series win for India. Catch live score and updates of the second T20I between India and Australia here. (FULL LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Ball-by-ball commentary from Guwahati

Pitch: Brett Lee and Sunil Gavaskar feel it “could be a bit tacky” today. There could be something in it for both spinners and seamers. Gavaskar’s “heel test” reveals there is some wetness in the pitch. 150, Gavaskar feels, will be par score for the second T20I

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff

