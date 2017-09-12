Live Cricket Score India BPXI vs Australia tour game: Board President’s XI face tough challenge against Australia

Live Cricket Score India BPXI vs Australia Live: Tour game to be played in Chennai. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score India BPXI vs Australia Live: Tour game to be played in Chennai. (Source: AP)

India will play Australia in a five-match one-day international series beginning Sunday but before that Australia are all set warm-up with a game against Board President’s XI in Chennai on Tuesday. BPXI doesn’t have big names in it but a young squad with the fringe of Indian players will test the Australia side. For the visitors, Aaron Finch has been rule out but they still have a good side and can begin their tour on a winning note. Gurkeerat Singh will lead the BPXI side. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India Board President’s XI vs Australia warm-up game here

Live Cricket Score India BPXI vs Australia Live Score of Warm-up One-Day:

09:00 am IST: A young and inexperienced Indian Board President’s XI squad takes on Australia in a tour game before the one-day international series begins between India and Australia. This match will be played in Chennai, the same venue for first ODI, and Australia can do well to get a feel of the pitch and conditions.

