Live cricket score, India A vs England XI Warm Up: India A asked to bat first by England after winning toss

The first of the two warm up games before the limited over series between India and England will allow the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to get back to the thick of things after being out for a few weeks.

With two flashy batsmen available for India A, Cricket Club of India (CCI) have made entry free into the Brabourne Stadium with two stands – north and east – to be put to use. This would allow nearly 10,000 fans to go through the gates in what is MS Dhoni’s last assignment as skipper.

England, on their part, had a few weeks to unwind and relax after the demoralising loss in the Test series. Catch live scores and updates from Mumbai here.

