Live cricket score, India A vs England, 2nd warmup game: India A strike with Jason Roy wicket against England

Live cricket score, India A vs England: Sam Billings produced the goods for England in the first warmup game. (Source: Reuters) Live cricket score, India A vs England: Sam Billings produced the goods for England in the first warmup game. (Source: Reuters)

England won the first of the two warmup games against India A by three wickets. There, much of the focus was on MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. The former was leading the side for the last time and the latter making a comeback after a three year period.

Now, in the second match at the same venue (CCI, Mumbai), the eyeballs are likely to be less with focus strictly to cricket. And England would need to continue momentum before the ODI series starts in Pune from January 15.

Despite the action on the field, there is murmur around the future of the series amid the Lodha panel shakedown that has affected the BCCI and state associations. Catch live scores and updates for India A vs England here.

