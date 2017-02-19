India A 228/5, Live Cricket Score, India A vs Australia three day warm up game at Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer scores defiant century, Rishabh Pant falls

India A vs Australia Live, Day 3: Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in keeping the India A scoreboard ticking. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) India A vs Australia Live, Day 3: Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in keeping the India A scoreboard ticking. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

1012 hrs IST: GONE! Rishabh Pant is gone in the manner that spinners love most – a caught and bowled. Stephen O’Keefe has his first wicket of the tour. Pant goes for 21 from 40 balls and India A are 227/5. New man in is Ishan Kishan

0948 hrs IST: India have moved past the 200-run mark in the 55th over. Not letting go of the momentum and staying aggressive – something the Aussies would see a lot of when the series against India begins on February 23.

0940 hrs IST: CENTURY! Shreyas Iyer brings up his century from 103 balls with 11 fours and five sixes to his name. He’s continued on the final day’s morning where he left off earlier. Unrelenting approach even against the pace attack.

0930 hrs IST: GOOD MORNING! India A have a big task ahead of them. They need to cut short this advantage that Australia have by putting on a patient reply. Four wickets already gone for the hosts and the morning sessions have been tough to face. Let’s see if that continues today on the final day of the warm up game as India A resume from 176/4. Shreyas Iyer on 85 and Rishabh Pant on 3.

Australia put together plenty of runs on Day 2 thanks to Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade to give the visiting bowlers enough time to experiment and persist on the flat surface of the Brabourne Stadium. Their knocks of 75 and 64 took Australia to 469/7 before Steve Smith-led side opted to declare.

In reply, India A were patchy in their batting. There was a slow start for the opening slot and that brought about an early wicket with very few runs on the board. Later there were starts by batsmen but no one could stay in the middle for long. All but Shreyas Iyer were confident in how they went about their business. At stumps, India A were 176/4 and still trail by 293 runs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd