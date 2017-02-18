Australia 344/3, Live Cricket Score, India A vs Australia three day warm up game at Mumbai: Australia in command entering Day 2

Live cricket score, India A vs Australia, Day 2: Steve Smith retired after scoring a ton on Day 1. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, India A vs Australia, Day 2: Steve Smith retired after scoring a ton on Day 1. (Source: PTI)

1004 hrs IST: Little over seven overs bowled on the second day’s play and no harm done to the Australian wickets side of things with 17 runs being scored. Hardik Pandya conceded the first boundary of the day as Wade steered him down to the third man region. So far it has only been Pandya and Saini with the ball.

0950 hrs IST: Steady approach being employed by the Australian duo of Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade to remain careful at the start of play. With the pitch remaining flat, not much the India A bowlers could do though. Would be interesting to see their strategy considering Usman Khawaja is yet to bat.

0930 IST: Play underway at Brabourne Stadium with Mitchell Marsh on 17 and Matthew Wade on 8. Navdeep Saini bowling from one end for India A and Hardik Pandya on the other

India ‘A’ are playing Australia to give the visitors some much needed test ahead of the bigger tussle that awaits them in Pune starting Feb 23. On Day 1, India A captained by Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia, batting first, had a merry time playing the seam attack with plenty of spin options not getting the purchase as they would have liked and K Goutham sitting out after suffering from cramps in the hot and dry conditions of Mumbai. This allowed Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh to smack centuries and then draw play to a close at 327/3 (with Smith and Marsh retiring hurt to effectively make it five ‘down’). India A bagged two early wickets but couldn’t make the most of the opportunity as the wicket turned flat with play progressing.

