Australia 30/0, Live Cricket Score, India ‘A’ vs Australia three day warm up game at Mumbai: David Warner, Matt Renshaw give Australia brisk start

Live Cricket Score, India A vs Australia three-day warm-up game at Mumbai.

0958 hrs IST: This is a great start for Australia. David Warner hitting a couple more boundaries and taking Australia to 30 for no loss after five overs. That is a run-rate of six runs per over

0952 hrs IST: David Warner has struck two fours so far in the first two overs. Two no-balls also bowled by the Indian bowlers. Matt Renshaw is yet to get off the mark

0946 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya going for a few runs in his first over. 11 of them. Dinda going for only one in the first over. Warner is an attacking batsman while Renshaw tries to slowly build his innings

0940 hrs IST: So after two overs, Australia are 12 for no loss. Ashok Dinda and Hardik Pandya are the two bowlers for India A. Nice start for Australia with Warner scoring 10 runs

0932 hrs IST: David Warner and Matt Renshaw are opening the batting for Australia. This is the first time that the latter is touring India with the senior time. Big test for him

0930 hrs IST: Australia will bat. There is lot of talk of how they will handle Indian spinners and this will be there first Test. While it is only three day warm-up, it can give us a fair idea of how the team will fair in India

0915 hrs IST: This is a big opportunity for the youngsters to show their potential. Kuldeep Yadav can surely make his name here and keep that spot in the Test team. He is selected for the first two Tests agaisnt Australia

0900 IST: India ‘A’ won the toss and elected to bowl in Mumbai. Australia will bat first at the Braboune stadium. Nice weather in Mumbai for cricket

The squads of the two teams are:

India ‘A’: Hardik Pandya, Priyank Panchal, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, K Gowtham, Ashok Dinda, Shabaz Nadeem, Nitin Saini, Baba Indrajith, Rahul Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Jackson Bird, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Michael Swepson, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar

India ‘A’ and Australia will meet in the first game of this long tour. The visitors will get the much needed practice before much important four-match Test series against India which begins in Pune from February 23. Both teams then travel to Bangalore for the second Test. The third Test will be in Ranchi, hosting a Test for the first time and the fourth and final Test will be in Dharamsala, also a first-time Test venue.

