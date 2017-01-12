Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 3: Gujarat look to build on lead against Mumbai

Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final: Parthiv Patel gave Gujarat a solid launchpad in the first innings. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final: Parthiv Patel gave Gujarat a solid launchpad in the first innings. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat were provided a solid hand by Parthiv Patel and Manprit Juneja on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final in Indore. While the southpaw scored 90, Juneja put together 77 to his name. At stumps, the one-time finalist Gujarat were in the lead by 63 runs over the 41-time winners Mumbai.

Chirag Gandhi and Rush Kalaria were unbeaten in the middle at close of play which was extended to allow to cover up lost time on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final.

For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets while Abhishek Nayar slogged away for three scalps. With catches dropped, Gujarat have capitalised on Mumbai’s erring moments. Catch live scores and updates from Gujarat vs Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Final on Day 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd