Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Gujarat strike early with Akhil Herwadkar walking back against Mumbai

Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Gujarat have made just one appearance in a final – in a losing cause in 1950-51. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Gujarat have made just one appearance in a final – in a losing cause in 1950-51. (Source: PTI)

The last time Gujarat had won the Ranji Trophy, the season was 1950-51 and the national team was yet to put up a win. It has been 65 years since but the joy hasn’t been repeated. This is in sharp contrast to the regular heroics for their opponents in Indore – Mumbai.

Mumbai have made 45 final appearances and won 41 of them including last year when they handed Saurashtra a mauling in a little over two days. In fact, the last time Mumbai lost a final was in the 1990-91 season.

In terms of the personnel, Gujarat would surely miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah who has been named in the squad for the England limited overs series. For Mumbai, too, a notable absentee is Dhawal Kulkarni.

Gujarat would be boosted by the presence of Priyank Panchal who is chasing history to become the highest run getter since VVS Laxman in 1999-00. He currently boasts of 1270 runs. Catch live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy final here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd