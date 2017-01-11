Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: Gujarat aim to capitalise on Mumbai’s fold

Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Live: Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were amongst the runs for Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Live cricket score, Gujarat vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final Live: Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were amongst the runs for Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Playing against their much fancied rivals – historically at least – Gujarat got their first few steps perfectly right. They bowled with discipline, stuck to their guns, remained persistent and were duly rewarded for it.

At stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Final, Mumbai were already bowled out for 228 despite half centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. On the bowling front, it was a combined effort by the Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat.

The onus now lies on the batting to do the job for Gujarat that bowling has begun well. But with the cold in Indore, the early session could be important as it aids the seam attack. Catch live scores and updates here.

