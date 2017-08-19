Latest news
  • England vs West Indies, Live cricket score, Day-Night Test Day 3: England look for early wickets on third day

England vs West Indies, Live cricket score, Day-Night Test Day 3: England look for early wickets on third day

England vs West Indies, Live cricket score, Day-Night Test Day 3: The second day's play was called off early due to rain at Edgbaston as West Indies ended the day's proceedings at 44/1 in reply to England's 514/8 (D). Catch all the live action from the day here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 19, 2017 5:18 pm
live cricket score, england vs west indies live score, eng vs wi live, england vs west indies live streaming, eng vs wi live streaming, sports news, cricket, Indian Express England vs West Indies, live cricket score, day-night Test day 3: West Indies ended day 2 at 44/1. (Source: AP)
Related News

West Indies showed some resistance on second day of the day-night Test against England at Edgbaston before rain arrived. Play was abandoned later due to heavy rains. After losing an early one, Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope made sure that the visitors don’t lose any further wicket before the end of day’s play. Earlier, England rode on a phenomenal double hundred from their former captain Alastair Cook to score 514/8. Cook notched up 243 in first innings. Captain Joe Root too chipped in with a responsible knock of 136 runs before getting out on day one. England bowlers would now be looking to pick some early wickets on third day to push the opposition on backfoot.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI:  Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
28
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35
FT
30
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls (30-28)
Aug 19, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 36 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 36
Aug 19, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 37 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 37

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 