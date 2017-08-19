England vs West Indies, Live cricket score, Day-Night Test Day 3: England look for early wickets on third day

England vs West Indies, live cricket score, day-night Test day 3: West Indies ended day 2 at 44/1. (Source: AP) England vs West Indies, live cricket score, day-night Test day 3: West Indies ended day 2 at 44/1. (Source: AP)

West Indies showed some resistance on second day of the day-night Test against England at Edgbaston before rain arrived. Play was abandoned later due to heavy rains. After losing an early one, Kieran Powell and Kyle Hope made sure that the visitors don’t lose any further wicket before the end of day’s play. Earlier, England rode on a phenomenal double hundred from their former captain Alastair Cook to score 514/8. Cook notched up 243 in first innings. Captain Joe Root too chipped in with a responsible knock of 136 runs before getting out on day one. England bowlers would now be looking to pick some early wickets on third day to push the opposition on backfoot.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

