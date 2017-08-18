Latest news
  • Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2: England look to consolidate against West Indies

Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2: England look to consolidate against West Indies

Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Live Score Day-Night Test Day 2: Catch the live cricket score of England vs West Indies 1st Day-Night Test Day 2 from Edgbaston here. ENG vs WI Live Score Day-Night Day 2 Live Cricket Score.

By: Express Web Desk | Birmingham | Published:August 18, 2017 6:01 pm
live cricket score, england vs west indies live score, eng vs wi live, Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2: England look to consolidate against West Indies. (Source: AP)
Related News

England were unsure how the Day-Night Test will turn out for them but seems like it was just fine. England will like to consolidate on the good work they did on first day when they come out to bat on the second day of the Test match. Alastair Cook and Joe Root scored individual centuries and shared a 248-run stand for the third wicket and took England to a strong position by stumps on day one. England were 348 for 3 with Cook unbeaten on 153. Root was dismissed for 136. Kemar Roach picked up the wickets for West Indies. Catch the Live Cricket Score of England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2 here.

Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2 Live Score: England resume second day at 348 for 3 with Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan as the overnight batsmen.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI:  Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
26
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 18, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 34 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 34
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 