Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2: England look to consolidate against West Indies. (Source: AP)

England were unsure how the Day-Night Test will turn out for them but seems like it was just fine. England will like to consolidate on the good work they did on first day when they come out to bat on the second day of the Test match. Alastair Cook and Joe Root scored individual centuries and shared a 248-run stand for the third wicket and took England to a strong position by stumps on day one. England were 348 for 3 with Cook unbeaten on 153. Root was dismissed for 136. Kemar Roach picked up the wickets for West Indies. Catch the Live Cricket Score of England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2 here.

Live Cricket Score England vs West Indies Day-Night Test Day 2 Live Score: England resume second day at 348 for 3 with Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan as the overnight batsmen.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

