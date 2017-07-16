England vs South Africa, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa look to stretch lead at Nottingham

Latest News
England vs South Africa, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa bundled out England for 205 runs in first innings and later scored 75 runs before stumps in second innings. The visitors would now be looking to stretch lead at Nottingham on Sunday.

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Indian Express England vs South Africa, Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa begin the day’s proceedings at 75/1. (Source: Reuters)
South Africa bowled out England for 205 runs on second day of the second Test match at Nottingham giving South Africa a lead of 130 runs. Faf du Plessis-led side later scored 75/1 before stumps in the second innings. Earlier, England lost both Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings early in the innings but captain Joe Root and Gary Ballance steadied the ship for the hosts. Ballance was dismissed soon after play resumed in the second session but Root carried the English bastion forward with Jonny Bairstow but was soon dismissed. This triggered a collapse that ended only with England’s 10th wicket.

At the time of Root’s dismissal, England were 143/4 but fall of wickets on crucial stages restricted England to 205.

TEAMS:

England XI: Alastair Cook, Keyton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root, Jony Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

South Africa XI: Heino Kuhn, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Tenda Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Duanne Olivier

