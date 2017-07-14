Live cricket score, England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: England look to build on momentum against South Africa

England vs South Africa, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 1: England take on South Africa at Trent Bridge. England vs South Africa, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 1: England take on South Africa at Trent Bridge.

England will lock horns with South Africa in the second Test of the four-match series at Trent Bridge. Joe Root-led English side have already taken 1-0 lead in the series after they thumped South Africa by 211 runs at Lord’s. Dean Elgar led South Africa in the absence of Faf du Plessis who missed out due to family commitments. On the other side, Root made a strong statement in his captaincy debut with a perfect start. Besides the win, he shone with the bat to score 190 runs in the first innings. Kagiso Rabada will be a major absentee for South Africa after being suspended for mouthing off to Ben Stokes. Catch live scores and updates from England vs South Africa in 2nd Test Day 1.

TEAMS:

England XI:

South Africa XI:

