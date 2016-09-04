Pakistan beat England in 5th ODI, lose series 1-4

Sarfraz Ahmed top scored for Pakistan with a brisk 90. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed top scored for Pakistan with a brisk 90. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan earned a consolation win when they beat England by fifth and final ODI of the five-match series on Sunday. Set to chase 303, Pakistan were off to an indifferent start before Sarfraz Ahmed (90) and Shoaib Malik (77) combined to put the innings back on track and get the visitors close to the target. Both fell in quick succession but ensured to keep the job easy for the batsmen to follow. Earlier, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes hit fluent fifties to lift England to a good total. Stokes was watchful to start but switched gears after getting his eye in. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali was pick of the bowlers as he returned with impressive figures of 4/60.

Brief scores: Pakistan 304-6 in 48.2 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 90, Shoaib Malik 77; Mark Wood 2-56) def. England 302-9 in 50 overs (Jason Roy 87, Ben Stokes 75; Hasan Ali 4-60, Mohammad Amir 3-50) by four wickets.

