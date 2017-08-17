Latest news
  • Live Cricket Score of England vs West Indies, 1st day-night Test, Day 1: England openers are out in the middle

Live Cricket Score of England vs West Indies, 1st day-night Test, Day 1: England openers are out in the middle

Live Cricket Score of England vs West Indies, 1st Day-night Test, Day 1: England are all set to host their first ever Day-night Test match when they take will take on West Indies at Edgbaston. Catch all the live action from the match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 17, 2017 6:44 pm
live cricket score, live score cricket, live score, cricket live score, engalnd vs west indies live, eng vs wi live score, England vs West Indies, 1st Day-night Test live, England vs West Indies live score, England vs West Indies live streaming, eng vs wi live video streaming, eng vs wi live cricket streaming, cricket live video streaming, live streaming cricket, cricket score, cricket news, cricket, indian express Live cricket score, England vs West Indies, 1st Day night Test, Day 1: England play their first pink ball Test match.
Related News

England are all set to host their first ever day-night Test match when they take will take on West Indies at Edgbaston. This is the first ever instance for England when they will play the pink ball Test while West Indies have experienced this earlier. The Caribbean team played day-night Test match against Pakistan. Joe Root’s England are coming in this series with an emphatic win over South Africa in the four-match Test series while West Indies lost an ODI series to India at home. Moreover, this is Joe Root’s second series as captain. West Indies are scheduled to play three Tests on this tour of England.

England vs West Indies, live cricket score, 1st day-night Test match Day 1: Kemar Roach cleaned up debutant Stoneman for 8…England are 14/1. Earlier, England won toss, elected to bat first.

England XI: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI:  Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31
FT
19
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans (29-19)
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 