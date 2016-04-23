IPL 2016, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Rohit Sharma’s 65 went in vain against Delhi (Source: BCCI/IPL) Rohit Sharma’s 65 went in vain against Delhi (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs at Kotla in New Delhi. This was their third straight win in IPL 2016.

As it happened

1931 hrs IST: All over! Delhi win by 10 runs. Mumbai had it in hand but…

1928 hrs IST: WICKET! A mid-pitch collision between Rohit and Pandya. Rohit lies down the pitch in pain. Delhi run him out. Rohit seems unhappy. Mumbai need 13 off 3

1927 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma sends it over mid-wicket fence

1926 hrs IST: Mumbai need 21 off the last 6 balls

1925 hrs IST: WICKET! Pollard is gone. Caught at sweeper cover

1924 hrs IST: SIX! Zaheer misses the yorker and Pollard hits a six

1919 hrs IST: 10 off the over and Mumbai need 32 off the 12 last 2 overs

1917 hrs IST: Excellent from Morris so far. Yorker lenght mixing it up and changing the line

1914 hrs IST: Morris to bowl the 18th over

1913 hrs IST: Excellent from Mishra. He finishes with 2/24 off 4 overs. Mumbai need 42 off 3 overs

1911 hrs IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma is leading Mumbai towards the win

1908 hrs IST: Time for the time-out

1907 hrs IST: 16 overs gone! 4 off it and Mumbai now need 47 runs off the last 4 overs

1903 hrs IST: Mumbai Indians reach 114/4 after 15 overs. They need 51 more runs off last overs

1900 hrs IST: Will Rohit Sharma run out off partners or Pollard show his might?

1858 hrs IST: GONE! Mishra gets Buttler. Plumb in front. Mumbai 110/4

1855 hrs IST: A tight over from Morris. 5 off it

1848 hrs IST: WICKET! Krunal Pandya is run-out after a 16-ball 37. Zaheer with a direct throw off his own bowling

1846 hrs IST: Zaheer Khan brings himself back into the attack and Pandya welcomes him with a four

1845 hrs IST: Excellent over for Mumbai. 14 off it and they are 98/2

1843 hrs IST: Krunal Pandya hits a six and then a four! Pandya not holding back

1841 hrs IST: Mohammed Shami gives away 6 runs and Mumbai reach 82/2

1836 hrs IST: A four from Krunal and Mumbai are 78/2 after 10 overs. They need 87 off 60 balls

1832 hrs IST: A flat six over sweeper cover! What a shot from Krunal Pandya

1831 hrs IST: WICKET! Mishra with a googly and it has castled Rayudu who missed it completely

1829 hrs IST: Tahir economical. Only 3 runs off his over

1826 hrs IST: Mishra gives only 5 runs and it is Imran Tahir from the other end

1823 hrs IST: Amit Mishra to bowl the seventh over and his first

1821 hrs IST: Time for the time-out

1820 hrs IST: Tidy over. Only 5 off it and Mumbai are 52/1 at the end of the powerplay

1816 hrs IST: Zaheer Khan returns to bowl the sixth over of the innings

1815 hrs IST: Five overs gone and Mumbai reach 47/1 chasing 165

1811 hrs IST: And another! On the leg-side for Rayudu. Mumbai dealing in boundaries now. 45/1 after 4 overs

1810 hrs IST: Ambati Rayudu wanted to play it over mid-off but gets an inside edge that travels to boundary behind the keeper

1809 hrs IST: How much time does Rohit Sharma has to play a shot. Excellent timing on that cover drive. Another four

1807 hrs IST: Shami to bowl the fourth over. Rohit on strike

1806 hrs IST: And Rayudu finishes the over with another four! Mumbai take 19 runs off that over. 32/1

1805 hrs IST: FOUR again! Rohit pulls. Mistimed but still through long-on area for four

1805 hrs IST: Bottom edge and it bounces over the stumps and Rohit takes two runs

1804 hrs IST: Another four! Same area but better control and placement from Rohit Sharma

1804 hrs IST:Rohit Sharma welcomes him with a four through point area

1803 hrs IST: Spin! Pawan Negi into the attack in the third over

1802 hrs IST: New man Ambati Rayudu opens his account with a four. Mumbai Indians 13/1 after 2 overs

1800 hrs IST: WICKET! Parthiv Patel pulls it and calls for two. Shreyas Iyer quickly covers the ground and gets rid of the ball. Parthiv dives but it clearly short

1756 hrs IST: And Rohit finishes the over with a four over covers with an upish drive

1755 hrs IST: Zaheer Khan beats Rohit Sharma’s outside edge for three consecutive balls

1754 hrs IST: A close run-out chance. Rohit calls for the run, then refuses. Parthiv turns back but the throw is off target

1753 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma begins the chase with a four on the leg-side

1737 hrs IST: Delhi take two off the last ball and end with 164/4

1735 hrs IST: Duminy hits it straight up in the air and Parthiv takes the catch. But… It is above the waist line even though Duminy was out of the crease. Bumrah has to re-bowl

1734 hrs IST: SIX! A full-toss from Bumrah and Duminy sends it over the ropes

1730 hrs IST: McClenaghan gives only 7 runs in the 19th over

1725 hrs IST: Delhi end the 18th over by taking 11 from it.

1721 hrs IST: Duminy begins 18th over with a four

1719 hrs IST: Duminy hits a four and at end of the 17th over Delhi 130/4

1718 hrs IST: WICKET! Full-toss from mcClenaghan and Samson hits it straight back. Tim Southee catches it in front of the sight screen

1717 hrs IST: SIX! Samson hits a short ball for a big one over long-on

1712 hrs IST: Time for the time-out

1711 hrs IST: End of the sixteenth over with Duminy hitting a four off the last ball

1707 hrs IST: 15 overs gone and DD are 110/3

1703 hrs IST: FIFTY! Sanju Samson with a fighting knock for Delhi Daredevils. They need more

1659 hrs IST: Duminy steps out against Pollard and smokes a big one over long-off

1657 hrs IST: End of the over and Krunal Pandya finishes with figures of 4-0-25-0

1653 hrs IST: Collision on the boundary ropes. Jos Buttler and Hardik Pandya have collided and Pandya seems to have injured himself. Buttler’s knee hits his thighs and shoulder on the chin

1650 hrs IST: krunal Pandya to bowl his last over and 13th off the innings

1649 hrs IST: 14 off the 12th over and Delhi are 84/3

1648 hrs IST: And now four off Harbhajan Singh

1647 hrs IST: Sanju Samson launches a huge six! Over long-on

1644 hrs IST: Krunal Pandya to bowl the 11th over and his third

1643 hrs IST: Harbhajan Singh finishes his second over and 10th of the innings. DD are 65/3

1639 hrs IST: An excellent over from Krunal Pandya. Only six off it and DD are 60/3

1635 hrs IST: WICKET! After a reverse sweep off the first ball he faced, Karun Nair tries one shot too many. Caught at fine-leg trying to sweep

1631 hrs IST: WICKET! Shreyas Iyer battle in the middle is over. Top edges one to sweeper cover. Hardik strikes

1626 hrs IST: Hardik Pandya to bowl the seventh over

1623 hrs IST: It’s time for the time-out

1622 hrs IST: Delhi Daredevils reach 41/1 after 6 overs. End of powerplay

1616 hrs IST: Shreyas Iyer finishes the fourth over with a four and a six! Some excellent shots from Iyer

1611 hrs IST: A tidy over from Southee that costs only 5 runs. DD 16/1

1606 hrs IST: WICKET! Mitchell McClenaghan has struck early and it is the big wicket of Quinton de Kock! Leading edge as he is too early on the shot

1602 hrs IST: Tim Southee’s first over costs 10 runs

1559 hrs IST: And another! This time thourgh cover and it has been cracked through point region

1558 hrs IST: Quinton de Kock starts with a four off a straight drive

1531 hrs IST: For Delhi, Carlos Brathwaite sits out and Imran Tahir comes in for him

1530 hrs IST: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Daredevils

1525 hrs IST: Delhi and Mumbai captains are out in the middle for the toss

