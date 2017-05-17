Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: Bangladesh to bat first after New Zealand win toss in Dublin

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: NZ lead with four points after 51-run win over Ireland. Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, Tri-series: NZ lead with four points after 51-run win over Ireland.

New Zealand eye series win as they face Bangladesh in the final match of Tri-series in Ireland. After a comfortable 51-run victory over hosts Ireland, New Zealand top the points table and need a win or a draw against the Tigers. Ross Taylor, George Worker, Neil Broom scored fifties for New Zealand while Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah were among the runs in their respective previous matches. Mashrafe Mortaza & his men will be looking to upset the blackcaps as the two teams look for as much as practice ahead of ICC Champions trophy, which begins from June 1. Stay tuned for live score and live updates here:

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score & Updates

TOSS: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Luke Ronchi, Goerge Worker, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance, Hamish Bennett

