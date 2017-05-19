Bangladesh vs Ireland, Live cricket score, Tri-series 4th ODI: Bangladesh and Ireland gunning for first win of series

Live Bangladesh vs Ireland score: Bangladesh and Ireland were supposed to play each other in the opener but rain played spoil sport. (Source: ICC) Live Bangladesh vs Ireland score: Bangladesh and Ireland were supposed to play each other in the opener but rain played spoil sport. (Source: ICC)

Ireland and Bangladesh play each other in Ireland capital Dublin. It is the fourth match of the ODI Tri-series that the two sides are playing along with New Zealand. The Kiwis have taken a dominant 2-0 lead in the six-match series and Ireland and Bangladesh are yet to record a single victory. Bangladesh and Ireland were supposed to play each other in the opener but rain played spoil sport and the match yielded no result. Catch live scores and updates of the ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland here.

Live Ireland vs Bangladesh, 4th ODI scores and updates:

