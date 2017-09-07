Only in Express
  • Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia in control after Warner’s ton in Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia in control after Warner’s ton in Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket score, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia will resume the proceedings from 377/9 on the penultimate day. Catch all the live action and scores from the match here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 7, 2017 8:31 am
Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia took the first innings lead in Chittagong. (Source: AP)
Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia ended third day at 377/9. Australia rode on David Warner’s hundred on third day of the second Test to take lead in first innings in Chittagong. Despite losing some overs in the day, the visiting team were in control and ended the third day at 377/9. Mustafizur dismissed Warner for 123 with a short-pitched ball which the batsman hit to leg slip where Imrul Kayes fumbled before finally taking the catch. The visitors will begin Day 4 with Steve O’Keefe (8) and Nathan Lyon (0). Australia had already lost the first Test of the two-match series.

TEAMS:

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c/wk), Mominal Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

