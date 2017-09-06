Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh hope to regain advantage against Australia

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia resume with David Warner, Peter Handscomb in the middle. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia resume with David Warner, Peter Handscomb in the middle. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia are 225/2. On a hot and humid day in Chittagong, Peter Handscomb had to give it all – physically as well as mentally. Needing a ten minute injury break to apply an ice pack to his head and to get some much needed water, the Aussie batsman had to find his complete resolve to keep the partnership with David Warner going and going it did. By stumps, the two had put together 127 runs for the third wicket and taken the visitors within 80 runs of Bangladesh’s first innings total of 305 runs. Australia, hoping to level the series, would expect the duo to continue toiling on the third day to reduce the deficit further. While Handscomb battled physical duress, Warner fought his instinctive combative batting approach. He took 98 balls for his fifty and by 170 balls, he had hit just four boundaries. Catch live scores and updates from Bangladesh vs Australia in 2nd Test Day 3.

TEAMS:

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c/wk), Mominal Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd