Bangladesh vs Australia, Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon cleans up Rahim in Chittagong

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim brough up his half-century on first day. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Australia, Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim brough up his half-century on first day. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 2: Bangladesh are 265/7. The home side were in a spot of bother after they lost half their side for 117 but a steady and sensible partnership between Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim provided them resistance as the two compiled a 105-run stand for 6th wicket. Though, Rahman was eventually undone by Nathan Lyon but skipper Rahim went back in the hut not out. Nathan Lyon picked a fifer on first day. Later, Nasir Hossain too provided the hosts with some runs and chipped in with another partnership with his skipper.

TEAMS:

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c/wk), Mominal Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

PREVIEW: One is in the bag for Bangladesh and dramatically so at that. Another is set to begin, on Monday, in Chittagong to go after a miraculous feat. And miraculous it will be if Bangladesh manage to beat Australia in the second Test of the series having already won the first in Mirpur. The win was the Bangla Tigers’ first ever over a much fancied Australian side. Bangladesh’s previous series wins have come against Zimbabwe and West Indies but beating Australia would take up their credentials up a significant notch. For the visitors, the best they can manage, at this stage, is to level the series even with their team selection under a cloud. The places of Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade will be up for contention as the Aussies could play three spinners and a seamer for the first time in 40 years. Away from the teams and action on cricket, the weather could play spoilsport and ruin the Aussies’ chances with all five days not looking promising.

