Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh go for historic series win against Australia

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh aim to go after first big series win. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh aim to go after first big series win. (Source: AP)

One is in the bag for Bangladesh and dramatically so at that. Another is set to begin, on Monday, in Chittagong to go after a miraculous feat. And miraculous it will be if Bangladesh manage to beat Australia in the second Test of the series having already won the first in Mirpur. The win was the Bangla Tigers’ first ever over a much fancied Australian side. Bangladesh’s previous series wins have come against Zimbabwe and West Indies but beating Australia would take up their credentials up a significant notch. For the visitors, the best they can manage, at this stage, is to level the series even with their team selection under a cloud. The places of Usman Khawaja and Matthew Wade will be up for contention as the Aussies could play three spinners and a seamer for the first time in 40 years. Away from the teams and action on cricket, the weather could play spoilsport and ruin the Aussies’ chances with all five days not looking promising.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.

