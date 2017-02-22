Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against Australia

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Australia play for pride against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20: Australia play for pride against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

1423 hrs IST: DROPPED! Aaron Finch survives on the fifth ball of the innings. Awkward pull straight to square-leg where his catch is dropped. Malinga cannot believe it. Should have been taken

1420 hrs IST: Australia openers Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger are out in the middle. Lasith Malinga has the bowl in hand for Sri Lanka. All set for final T20I

1415 hrs IST: A change each for Australia and Sri Lanka. Adam Zampa in for Tye for Australia and Shanaka comes in Dickwella for Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis to keep wickets for Sri Lanka

1356 hrs IST: Playing XI for Sri Lanka

Upul Tharanga, Dilshan Munaweera, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedara, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Vikum Sanjaya

1355 hrs IST: Playing XI for Australia

Aaron Finch, Martin Klinger, Ben Dunk, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Turner, Tim Paine, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Richardson, Adam Zampa

1350 hrs IST: Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl at the Adelaide Oval against Australia. Final T20 and Sri Lanka will once again look to chase down a total, like they did in the last game

1340 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the third and final T20 internaitonal between Australia and Sri Lanka from Adelaide. Sri Lanka have already won the three-match T20 series by winning the first two matches. Gunaratne has beet their hero. Can they complete a clean-sweep or will Australia win the final match?

After clinching the series by winning the first two T20 internationals, Sri Lanka will now go into the final T20 international against Australia with nothing to lose attitude. On the other hand, Australia will like to save some pride by winning the final T20 international in Adelaide. Australia are playing with the second XI as the team is in India for the Test series that begins on Thursday. They will like to stop Gunaratne who single-handedly snatched the game from Australia on Sunday. Catch the live cricket score of Australia vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 here

