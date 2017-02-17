Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Australia fluent against Sri Lanka at the MCG

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Australia face Sri Lanka in Melbourne. (Source: Twitter) Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Australia face Sri Lanka in Melbourne. (Source: Twitter)

Australia are playing India A in the warm-up game in Mumbai and the second-string Australia team are all set to play Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Melbourne on Friday. Strange times. So Klinger will make his international debut for Australia at the age of 36. We have Lashith Malinga returning for Sri Lanka after almost a year. Big match for both. This is not exactly the first team for Australia but a second string team. Sri Lanka are coming off after winning the T20 series against South Africa. Catch the live cricket cricket score and live cricket updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka T20

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20

1430 hrs IST: On the pads, and Klinger clips it fine for another boundary. This is turning out to be a big big over for the hosts

1429 hrs IST: Sanjaya pitches one short and Klinger has no problem in pulling it to the ropes. The right-hander races to 24 and is looking very good

1425 hrs IST: Klinger just clears the fielder in the ring and gets a boundary. It was within the reach of Tharanga but he didn’t get the timing of his jump right. Australia move to 26/0 in the fourth over

1423 hrs IST: WRISTY! Klinger whips one through the leg-side and gets a boudary. Proper cricketing shot this by the experienced right-hander

1421 hrs IST: More than 30, 000 at the MCG already and there is plenty of support for Sri Lanka at the moment. The supporters are very vocal, and making their presence felt

1419 hrs IST: Early change as Tharanga replaces Malinga with Sanjaya. He was with the team on the tour of South Africa but didn’t get a game. Here he is now, in the side for his spell in the warm-up game before the series

1417 hrs IST: Finch gets a boundary in what was turning out to be a tight Kulasekara over. Full toss on the pads, and the right hander has no problem in clearin the ring on the leg-side. Australia 13/0 after two overs

1415 hrs IST: Two experienced seamers in operation now as Tharanga introduces Kulasekara from the other end. He has the ability to swing the ball and can test batsmen early in the innings

1414 hrs IST: Six coming from Malinga’s first over. Australia 6/0 after one over at the MCG

1412 hrs IST: Debutant Klinger is away with a couple of runs. This would ease some nerves

1410 hrs IST: Slight mix-up but no damage done as Klinger makes the right call. Finch makes ground in time and Australia remain 0/0 in the first over

1408 hrs IST: Lasith Malinga will commence proceedings with the ball for Sri Lanka. Electric atmosphere at the MCG

1405 hrs IST: Australian openers Finch and Klinger march their way out to the middle. Also joining them out are the Sri Lankans. Big game this for Klinger. The domestic workhorse finally gets his hands on the Australian jersey

1347 hrs IST: Tharanga wins his first toss as captain, and would be looking to make a mark with a very fresh-looking XI. Vikum Sanjaya, who impressed in the tour game, makes his international debut for Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan XI: Dickwella, Malinga, Munaweera, Tharanga (c), Gunaratne, Prasanna, Sanjaya, Siriwardana, Kapugedara, Kulasekara, Sandakan

1342 hrs IST: The Australian team sheet is out. Here’s a look at their playing XI

Australia XI: Finch (c), Klinger, Head, Henriques, Turner, Paine, Faulkner, Cummins, Zampa, Stanlake, Tye

1340 hrs IST: Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to field in the first T20I against Australia at the MCG

1338 hrs IST: Big series this for Sri Lanka. The team, undergoing transition, is struggling ever since the retirement of the experienced players. Good opportunity for the younger lot to make their presence felt in the international arena

1337 hrs IST: Michael Clarke can’t hide his happiness as three players make their T20I debuts

Congratulations boys. Very happy for my Australian under 19s captain M Klinger. A great guy who deserves this opportunity http://t.co/V3fqGB8twu — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) February 17, 2017

1335 hrs IST: We are moments away from the toss for the 1st T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for the big decision!

1327 hrs IST: Australia have handed debuts to three players in this match. Michael Klinger making his debut at the age of 36. Two other players are Billy Stanlake and Ashton Turner

1320 hrs IST: We are 10 minutes away from toss in Melbourne. This will be a big toss as the captain winning it will like to chase rather than bat first

1318 hrs IST: Here’s a look at the two squads before action gets underway at the historic MCG

Australia: AJ Finch (c), PJ Cummins, BR Dunk, JP Faulkner, TM Head, MC Henriques, M Klinger, TD Paine (wk), JA Richardson, B Stanlake, AJ Turner, AJ Tye, A Zampa

Sri Lanka: WU Tharanga (c), JRMWS Bandara, N Dickwella, DAS Gunaratne, CK Kapugedera, KMDN Kulasekara, SL Malinga, BKG Mendis, EMDY Munaweera, SS Pathirana, S Prasanna, PADLR Sandakan, MD Shanaka, TAM Siriwardana, I Udana

1315 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first T20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka from Melbourne. Not the top quality side from Australia but they still be tough to beat. Sri Lanka have their task cut out.

