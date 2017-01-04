Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 2: Twin tons put Australia in firm control over Pakistan in Sydney

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 2: Matt Renshaw hit eight fours in his innings of 167. Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 2: Matt Renshaw hit eight fours in his innings of 167.

Twin tons from David Warner and Matt Renshaw put Australia in a firm position after the hosts reached 365 for the loss of three wickets at close of play on the opening day of the third and the final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Warner scored his 18th century before Lunch, as he became the first cricketer to score a ton before Lunch in Australia while Renshaw took his time as he completed his maiden Test century from 201 balls with eight fours. Renshaw shared 151-run stand with Warner, 52 and 41 runs partnership with Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith and an unbeaten 121 for the fourth wicket partnership with Peter Handscomb. When stumps were drawn, Renshaw was unbeaten on 167 with Handscomb batting on 40. Warner, Khawaja (13) and Smith (24) all fell to catches behind the wickets. Catch the live scores and updates of Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 2 here

