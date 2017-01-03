Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia off to blustery start

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Pakistan to play for pride after losing first two games of the series. Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Pakistan to play for pride after losing first two games of the series.

Australia play Pakistan in the third and the final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a 2-0 lead in the series. After a rain interrupted game in Melbourne, both the teams will be hoping for some good and undisturbed game. Skipper Steve Smith will be looking to keep Australia in the winning habit while for Pakistan it will be a game for pride. Hosts have begin to reconstruct their squad and Steve O’Keefe, Hilton Cartwright are likely to be in included in the dead rubber Test. For Misbah-ul-haq and Pakistan it will be a game for pride after the defeat of an innings and 18 runs in the Boxing Day Test. This can be the final match for the Pakistan captain before he finally bids adieu to the sport. SCG pitch could provide fitting conditions for Nathan Lyon, Yasir Shah and O’Keefe. While Sharjeel Khan can make his debut for Pakistan. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of Australia vs Pakistan third Test here

