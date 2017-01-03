Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia off to blustery start

Menu
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1: Stay tuned for Live scores of Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 3, 2017 5:47 am
Australia play Pakistan in the third and the final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a 2-0 lead in the series. After a rain interrupted game in Melbourne, both the teams will be hoping for some good and undisturbed game. Skipper Steve Smith will be looking to keep Australia in the winning habit while for Pakistan it will be a game for pride. Hosts have begin to reconstruct their squad and Steve O’Keefe, Hilton Cartwright are likely to be in included in the dead rubber Test. For Misbah-ul-haq and Pakistan it will be a game for pride after the defeat of an innings and 18 runs in the Boxing Day Test. This can be the final match for the Pakistan captain before he finally bids adieu to the sport. SCG pitch could provide fitting conditions for Nathan Lyon, Yasir Shah and O’Keefe. While Sharjeel Khan can make his debut for Pakistan. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of Australia vs Pakistan third Test here

expressguest January 3, 20175:59 am

David Warner edges the ball for quick double as he reaches his 23rd Test fifty. It has been a T20 innings from the left-handed batsman. Renshaw has been a spectator from the other end. Good running between the wickets.

expressguest January 3, 20175:46 am

Clarke posted his highest score of 329 not out at the SCG

expressguest January 3, 20175:42 am

For now Pakistan bowlers seem to have no clue about where to bowl to David Warner. He is hitting all around and there is no way to stop him. Eight runs from Mohammad Amir over. Fifty run partnership between Warner and Renshaw in just nine overs. Aus 55/0, Warner 48* and Renshaw 6*

expressguest January 3, 20175:29 am

David Warner finds himself lucky. Gets a bottom edge and the bowl bounces close to the wickets. Second time for him in the series. Warner reaches 34 in quick-fire. Another four to end the over. Eight fours already for the left-handed batsman. Australia 40 for no loss after six overs.

expressguest January 3, 20175:14 am

Not a good start for Pakistan. Misbah drops David Warner at mid-off. Could have been a perfect start for Amir and Pakistan but Misbah misses and the ball through his legs and runs away for four. Eight runs from Amir over.

expressguest January 3, 20175:11 am

Good start for Australia. David Warner opens the account with a four, gets a thick edge and the ball runs away for four to third man. 11 runs coming from Imran Khan’s over. Australia 17 for the loss of no wicket.

expressguest January 3, 20175:03 am

David Warner and Matt Renshaw toopen for Australia. Misbah hands the new ball to Mohammad Amir to bowl the first over.

expressguest January 3, 20174:55 am

Pakistan playing XI

Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-haq, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan

expressguest January 3, 20174:53 am

Australia playing XI

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Stece O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

expressguest January 3, 20174:49 am

TOSS: Australia win toss and elect to bat.

Crucial toss for Pakistan and good call by the skipper to bat first. It will be important for the openers to give a solid start to the tourists and stay at the crease for couple of sessions. Azhar will again be a key player for them.

