Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5: Mitchell Starc scores fifty, Australia reach 540/6

By: Express Web Desk | Melbourne | Updated: December 30, 2016 5:50 am
Rain has disrupted play on each of the past four days of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan and it looks headed for a draw. On day four, rain washed out more than one session with Australia leading by just 22 runs in their first innings. The day belonged to Steve Smith who added on the runs to bring up his fifth Test century of the year and his 17th overall. Elsewhere, there were runs for Hanscomb (54). Smith now has 1000 Test runs in 2016 – a feat which he’s achieved for three years in a row. Play will start early on day five to compensate for the overs lost on day four but there is little hope that a result will be possible in this match. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test, a day-night affair, in Brisbane.

expressguest December 30, 20166:01 am

Once again Pakistan find themselves unlucky. Asked umpire for a tv review, but the bowl was outside leg and missing the stump. Better luck next time Amir! Aus 550/6 Smith 137* Starc 54*

expressguest December 30, 20165:53 am

DROPPED! OH GOD! What has Sohail Khan done? Mitchell Starc gets a lifeline at 52. Azhar Ali finds himself unlucky as Sohail Khan drops a sitter at long-off

expressguest December 30, 20165:52 am

Spin back into the attack for Pakistan, Azhar Ali replaces Wahab Riaz. Can Azhar provide the much needed breakthrough

expressguest December 30, 20165:47 am

FIFTY! Mitchell Starc brings up his eighth Test fifty in style, pulls this one through midwicket. Second half-century in this summer.

expressguest December 30, 20165:44 am

FOUR! Sohail Khan to Mitchell Starc and Starc open the face of the bat and plays an on-drive, ball rushes towards the boundary line. Takes him to 46. Australia 534/6

expressguest December 30, 20165:29 am

Good bowling display by Pakistan bowlers. But Smith (119) and Starc (40) look solid and are not playing any risky shots. Australia 517 for the loss of six, lead by 74

expressguest December 30, 20165:21 am
expressguest December 30, 20165:18 am

Misbah-ul-haq brings Wahab Riaz in for Mohammad Amir. Maiden over for Wahab to start for. Good bowling by Wahab tries to threat Mitchell Starc with bouncers

expressguest December 30, 20165:12 am

FOUR! Smith welcomes Sohail Khan with a four. Sohail bowls a loose one and the Australian skipper wastes no time to hit the ball through midwicket for a boundary

expressguest December 30, 20165:02 am

SIX! SIX! Big over for Australia! Mitchell Starc hits two biggies and Yasir Shah, who is not use to this, sees the ball flying over the boundary line. Australia reach 501 in just seven overs. Aus increase their to 59

expressguest December 30, 20165:00 am

Hello and welcome to the fifth day of Australia vs Pakistan second Test. We will have centurion Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc in the middle for Australia. Hosts will start having a lead of 22 runs. While Pakistan will look to bundle out Aussies in the first session

expressguest December 30, 20164:57 am

Australia captain Steve Smith’s love affair with the Melbourne Cricket Ground showed no sign of fading on Thursday as he struck his third consecutive century in Boxing Day Tests to flatten Pakistan and finish another banner year with a bang. Smith’s unbeaten 100 carried Australia to 465 for six and a 22-run first innings lead after lunch on day four of the second Test before play was abandoned due to rain. The weather may well have put paid to Australia’s hopes of forcing a result and wrapping up the three-match series 2-0 but it allowed time enough for 27-year-old skipper to boost his claim as the most consistent batsman among active players. The innings brought up his 1,000th run in a calendar year for the third time in succession, a feat achieved by only one other Australian batsman, opener Matthew Hayden, who reached the mark in five consecutive years from 2001-05. Following on from Christmas Day, few other players have brought the festive cheer into Boxing Day like Smith, who smashed 192 against India in 2014 and backed it up last year with an unbeaten 134 against West Indies. Out of players who have batted at least five times at the MCG, only the great Don Bradman has a higher average, with 128.53 from his 17 innings versus the current captain’s 114.60 from eight. With four centuries this year, Smith has now raced to 17 tons from a total of 90 innings in his career, with only Bradman (50 innings), Sunil Gavaskar (81) and Hayden (82) reaching the number faster. Assuming the captaincy has been good for Smith’s batting, with nine of his hundreds struck when leading the team. After watching Usman Khawaja fall three runs short of a sixth century in the first few overs on Thursday, Smith steadied the innings in a 92-run partnership with rookie Peter Handscomb and ploughed on to reach the 90s as rain clouds gathered. He cut Sohail for three runs past point to bring up a hundred from 168 balls. Two balls later, the umpires called tea early. With nine boundaries, it was a reserved knock by the standards of David Warner’s thrilling, run-a-ball 144 on day three, but Smith showed almost complete control, picking holes in the Pakistan field seemingly at will. One of his more telling shots happened off the field, a parting one aimed at Pakistan’s hapless bowlers who were also plundered for 130 by Smith in the series-opener in Brisbane.

