Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5: Mitchell Starc scores fifty, Australia reach 540/6

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 5: Australia start with 22 run lead on Day 5.

Rain has disrupted play on each of the past four days of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan and it looks headed for a draw. On day four, rain washed out more than one session with Australia leading by just 22 runs in their first innings. The day belonged to Steve Smith who added on the runs to bring up his fifth Test century of the year and his 17th overall. Elsewhere, there were runs for Hanscomb (54). Smith now has 1000 Test runs in 2016 – a feat which he’s achieved for three years in a row. Play will start early on day five to compensate for the overs lost on day four but there is little hope that a result will be possible in this match. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test, a day-night affair, in Brisbane.

