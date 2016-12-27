Menu
  • Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan look to rebuild innings against Australia

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan look to rebuild innings against Australia

Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores 2nd Test Day 2 in Melbourne: Catch the live cricket score of AUS vs PAK at MCG.

By: Express Web Desk | Melbourne | Published:December 27, 2016 4:44 am
live cricket score, live score, live score cricket, australia vs pakistan live, aus vs pak live, live aus vs pak, live australia vs pakistan, aus vs pak live score, australia vs pakistan live score, pak vs aus live score, cricket streaming, live cricket streaming, live cricket video, cricket score, cricket news, cricket Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Azhar Ali scored his 25th Test half-century on Day 1.

On a rain-curtailed first day of the second Test in Melbourne, Pakistan reached 142 for the loss of two wickets before play was called off on Boxing Day Test. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and were off to a steady start with openers Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali before Nathan Lyon struck on his third ball of the day, sending Aslam back in the hut. Babar Azam, who looked fine in his knock of 23, couldn’t do much as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood just before lunch. Bird bowled Younis Khan for a streaky 21 and grabbed another old-stager in captain Misbah-ul-Haq for 11 in front of a festive Boxing Day crowd. Azhar and Younis Khan carved out a 51-run partnership before Younis was bowled by Jackson at 21. Misbah opened his account with a biggie followed by a four but sooner was caught at short leg by Nic Maddinson. Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 66, with Asad Shafiq on four not out.

expressguest December 27, 20164:53 am

Maiden over for Josh Hazlewood. Good start for Hazlewood and Australia. If Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq stay in the middle till lunch, Pakistan will be in better position.

expressguest December 27, 20164:50 am

Welcome to the coverage of second day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan. We have had an exceptional start to the match with Australia dominating the first day in Melbourne. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will be starting the proceedings for Pakistan while Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be in action with the ball.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I saw death right at my doorstep during Jat reservation agitation 