Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan look to rebuild innings against Australia

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Azhar Ali scored his 25th Test half-century on Day 1. Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2: Azhar Ali scored his 25th Test half-century on Day 1.

On a rain-curtailed first day of the second Test in Melbourne, Pakistan reached 142 for the loss of two wickets before play was called off on Boxing Day Test. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and were off to a steady start with openers Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali before Nathan Lyon struck on his third ball of the day, sending Aslam back in the hut. Babar Azam, who looked fine in his knock of 23, couldn’t do much as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood just before lunch. Bird bowled Younis Khan for a streaky 21 and grabbed another old-stager in captain Misbah-ul-Haq for 11 in front of a festive Boxing Day crowd. Azhar and Younis Khan carved out a 51-run partnership before Younis was bowled by Jackson at 21. Misbah opened his account with a biggie followed by a four but sooner was caught at short leg by Nic Maddinson. Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 66, with Asad Shafiq on four not out.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd