Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan look to level series against Australia

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia, Pakistan set for tight encounter in Boxing Day Test.

Australia and Pakistan, after playing the pink-ball Test, head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test that begins on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia are high on confidence after notching up a win in the day-night Test which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. But it was not a victory that would have kept them satisfied. Pakistan almost pulled off the world record chase of 479 runs in Brisbane. Asad Shafiq’s century took them within 39-run distance but Australia managed to bowl them out and secure a win. The hosts have decided to go in with the same playing XI while there are possibilities that the visitors may bring in Sohail Khan for the Boxing Day Test. Toss will also be a big factor as two teams resume red-ball cricket. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Australia vs Pakistan Test from Melbourne here

