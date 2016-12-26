Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 1: Pakistan look to level series against Australia

Menu
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 in Melbourne: Catch the live cricket score of AUS vs PAK MCG Test here.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:December 26, 2016 4:44 am
Australia and Pakistan, after playing the pink-ball Test, head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test that begins on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia are high on confidence after notching up a win in the day-night Test which gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. But it was not a victory that would have kept them satisfied. Pakistan almost pulled off the world record chase of 479 runs in Brisbane. Asad Shafiq’s century took them within 39-run distance but Australia managed to bowl them out and secure a win. The hosts have decided to go in with the same playing XI while there are possibilities that the visitors may bring in Sohail Khan for the Boxing Day Test. Toss will also be a big factor as two teams resume red-ball cricket. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the Australia vs Pakistan Test from Melbourne here

expressguest December 26, 20165:16 am

Good delivery from Mitchell Starc in the block hole. But Azhar Ali brings his bat in and plays it down between mid-on and midwicket for three runs. Pakistan 6 for no loss after three overs.

expressguest December 26, 20165:09 am

Pakistan have lost their last 10 Tests in Australia and last won at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1981 in the era of Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas.

expressguest December 26, 20165:07 am

Mitchell Starc starts the days’ proceedings with a maiden over. Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Azhar Ali on strike.

expressguest December 26, 20165:01 am

A Loud cheer from the crowd as the players are out in the middle. Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali to open the batting for Pakistan. Mitchell Starc to bowl the first over.

expressguest December 26, 20164:56 am

Playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird

expressguest December 26, 20164:55 am

Playing XI for Pakistan

Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq(c), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

expressguest December 26, 20164:54 am

<strong> Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first. </strong>

Good toss to win for Pakistan as Australia would have batted had they won the toss. Sohail Khan comes in for Rahat Ali.

