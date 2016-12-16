Australian pacers raze Pakistan batting lineup, leave them at 97/8: As it happened

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Australia have managed to kee getting wickets. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Australia have managed to kee getting wickets. (Source: AP)

Pakistan managed to dismiss Australia for 429 with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz both managing four wicket hauls. But the Australians hit the floor running. Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc never let the Pakistan batsmen settle and picked wickets at frequent intervals. They razed the Pakistan batting line up and left them reeling at 67/8 at one point. Amir and Sarfraz Ahmed have made sure that the innings doesn’t come to an end on the same day it began but Australia will be expecting to got in to bat with a bug lead in their pockets.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd