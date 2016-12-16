Australian pacers raze Pakistan batting lineup, leave them at 97/8: As it happened

Pakistan managed to dismiss Australia for 429 with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz both managing four wicket hauls. But the Australians hit the floor running. Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc never let the Pakistan batsmen settle and picked wickets at frequent intervals. They razed the Pakistan batting line up and left them reeling at 67/8 at one point. Amir and Sarfraz Ahmed have made sure that the innings doesn’t come to an end on the same day it began but Australia will be expecting to got in to bat with a bug lead in their pockets.
Smith faced the first over of the day that was bowled by Mohammad Amir. The first five balls were all dots but the sixth was driven through the covers and hits it for a boundary. Handscomb could do no such thing when he faced Rahat Ali and the second over the day ended in a maiden. Australia 292/3 after Day 2’s first two overs.
Amir’s second over to Smith produced one run. Smith shows why he is called one of the best batsmen in the world. He has followed up his whirlwind innings in the ODIs against South Africa with this patient effort.
A bit of a conference there between the Wahab, Misbah and Aamir before the latter continues his spell. As it turns out, the very next ball is an lbw appeal. Umpire gives not out and Pakistan go for the reveiw. It turns out to be a close one but misses leg by a shave. Umpire’s decision stays.
Amir’s fourth ball is dispatched between slips and backward point by Handscomb for four. Aamir claps in frustration and Australia get their 300 up. So after 95 overs, Australia are 301/3. It is also the first runs of the day for Handscomb.
Steve Smith and Peter Handsconmb soldier on for Australia. Wahav Riaz replaced Rahat Ali in attack and had Smith in a spot of the bother in the second ball of the over itself. It was short and slanting towards off and picked an edge. The ball fell between slips and gully and raced towards the boundary. After 98 overs, Australia are 318/3.
Yasir Shah introduced into the attack and once again, Smith is lucky. Not lucky enough to get a boundary though. Smith lofts Yasir’s very first ball over to Aamir was positioned. Aamir had to run backwards to get under the ball but it was a pretty straightforward catch nonetheless. The ball bounces out of his hands, on to his shoulder and finally goes down on the ground. Third time lucky for the Australian skipper.
OUT! Steve Smith 130 c Sarfraz b Wahab Riaz, Australia 323/3
Smith swung at a full delivery. He is beaten by the swing and the ball takes an edge before it lands cleanly inside the keeper’s gloves. You do get a feeling that this has been coming. Smith raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd as he walks back
OUT!! Nic Maddinson 1 c Sarfraz b Wahab Riaz Australia 334/5
Maddinson was earlier dropped at short leg off Yasir Shah but couldn’t surive this time. Wahab Riaz is the man who strikes again. It ptiched outside off, back of the length and Maddinson gives a feeble jab and takes an edge opn its way to the keeper. Australia lose two wickets in three Wahab Riaz overs.
Matthew Wade joined Peter Handscomb in the middle and the two have held off Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir. Riaz is given an official warning by the umpire for running on the pitch. He had received a warning on the first day too. After 108 overs, Australia 342/5.
OUT! Matthew Wade 7 c Azhar Ali b Mohammad Amir, Australia 342/6.
The ball was wide outside off and Wade’s bat comes down on it at an angle. It is edged behind and Ali makes no mistake with the catch. This is a good comeback from Pakistan.
OUT! Mitchell Starc 10 c Asad Shafiq b Mohammad Amir, Australia 354/7
Its all going quickly now for the hosts. Starc flashes at a ball that is short of a length and outside off. Carries to the slips and Asad Shafiq takes a lovely overhead catch. What a start this is for Pakistan
Peter Handscomb is taking the Australian innings forward. Thus dar, no one has been able to give him company at the other end in this session but he is on 97, getting there with a six off Yasir Shah. Australia are 369/7
Mohammad Amir to Handscomb and that is dispatched for a four. It brings up Peter Handscomb’s maiden Test century. The crowd, including his family, applauds and he takes off his helmet and raises his bat in acknowledgement. A lovely drive through the covers and the ball races to the boundary. What a way to bring up your maiden Test century.
Lunch, Australia Australia 377/7 after 117 overs, Handscombe 103, Hazlewood 8
Peter Handscombe is greeted by the Pakistani players and all the applause from the crowd is directed at him. But this has been exactly the kind of session that Pakistan hoped to have after Day 1.
Australia return from lunch and things only go worse for them. Josh Hazlewood departed to Mohammad Amir who was bowling the second over of the session. It was the final ball of the over and it was followed by Wahab Riaz dismissing Peter Handscomb for 105. Both Wahab Riaz and Mohammad have taken four wickets and it’ll be intersting to see who gets the five wicket haul.
OUT!!Nathan Lyon 29 c Asad Shafiq b Yasir Shah
A last wicket stand of 49 runs has finally been broken, Yasir Sha tossed this one up higher. Lyon flicks but can’t keep it down and Shafiq pouches another catch, this one simpler than the ones at slips. Pakistan would have wanted to dismiss Australia for a lesser total though. Two wickets in the end for Yasir Shah, four each for Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir.
Sami Aslam and Azhar Ali walked out to open the innings for Pakistan. The openinh partnership lasted four overs and put up just six runs before Azhar Ali was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. He bowled a full-length delivery that took a nick off Azhar’s bat as it went behind. Usman Khwaja dives from third slip to take the catch. After 5 overs, Pakistan are 7/1.
At dinner, Pakistan are 20/1 after 10 overs.
Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have tested the Pakistani batsmen, on one occassion with the latter finding Aslam’s head at one point.
Babar Azam and Sami Aslam are putting up a dogged fight here. Aslam has been hit twice in the head on both sides of dinner. While the first time was a ripper from Hazlewood, this one was from Lyon. The ball tossed up and straightened after hitting the ground and Aslam took his eye of the ball.
Azam and Aslam’s partnership was broken by Josh Hazlewood. The ball was full and wide and Azam threw his bat at it, thus nicking int to Steve Smith at slips. Azam’s wicket was followed by that of Younis Khan in the very next ball, who edged it to the keeper. Hazlewood could dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq to complete his hat-trick.
OUT!! Misbah-Ul-Haq 4 c Renshaw b Bird Pakistan 51/4
Misbah is lured into driving away from the body. He follows the curve of the awayswinger and nicks it. Pakistan are suffering
Australia are now causing maximum damage and have now got Pakistan clawing to try and get to three figures at least. Hazlewood picked the wicket of Wahab Riaz followed by Starc bundling out Yasir Shah. This has left Pakistan reeling at 68/8 after 35 overs.
At Stumps on Day 2: Pakistan 97/8 after 43 overs
Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir have made sure that Pakistan are saved from being all out for an embarassing total which did looked like a possibility at one point. The Gabba track quickened up and 15 wickets tumbled with Pakistan being the team that facing the more dire consequences of the collapse.