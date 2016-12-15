Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: As it happened

Matt Renshaw scored 71 for Australia. (Source: AP) Matt Renshaw scored 71 for Australia. (Source: AP)

Australia once again had a great start to a day-night Test as their batsmen punished the Pakistan bowlers before going to stumps at 288 for the loss of three wickets in Brisbane. After winning the toss, captain Steve Smith decided to bat and David Warner and Matt Renshaw began with a steady partnership. Warner was LBW by Mohammed Amir and Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Yasir Shah soon after. Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith then stitched a partnership before the former was dismissed for 71. Smith went on to score his 16th Test ton and remained unbeaten on 110 at the close of play. Peter Handscomb was the other unbeaten batsmen on 64.

