Australia vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1: As it happened

Australia once again had a great start to a day-night Test as their batsmen punished the Pakistan bowlers before going to stumps at 288 for the loss of three wickets in Brisbane. After winning the toss, captain Steve Smith decided to bat and David Warner and Matt Renshaw began with a steady partnership. Warner was LBW by Mohammed Amir and Usman Khawaja was dismissed by Yasir Shah soon after. Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith then stitched a partnership before the former was dismissed for 71. Smith went on to score his 16th Test ton and remained unbeaten on 110 at the close of play. Peter Handscomb was the other unbeaten batsmen on 64.
STUMPS ON DAY 1
What a day for Australia. They are 288 for the loss of three wickets. Steve Smith leading the way with an unbeaten hundred. Peter Handscomb is also unbeaten with his half-century. Matt Renshaw laid the platform with his 71. Pakistan were impressive in patches and they have to do better on the second day
HUNDRED Excellent century from the Australian captain Steve Smith. His 16th in Test cricket and first against Pakistan. Excellent shot to bring it up as well. Drives on the up past mid-off
Steve Smith plays out a maiden over when on 98. He has played magnificently well and has worked hard for his runs. Mohammed Amir is continuing for Pakistan
FIFTY! Peter Handscomb has a Test half-century in consecutive matches. Excellent innings and partnership with captain Smith
250 up for Australia in the 78th over with a four from Handscomb. That boundary also brings up the 100-run stand between Handscomb and Smith
Handscomb and Smith taking Australia to a nice score on day one. They are 248 for the loss of three wickets after 77 overs. Three overs to the new ball for Pakistan
73 overs gone in the Australian innings. They are 228 for the loss of three wickets. The new ball will be available to Pakistan after seven overs.
Mohammed Amir looks in serious pain after falling near the boundary ropes. Handscomb had hit Wahab Riaz delivery on which Amir was giving a chase. Near the ropes, he dives but knee gets stuck in the field. Dear! That is nasty. He is in pain. Physio is out and now a golf cart is coming to take him off
Sublime batting from Steve Smith. He gets another boundary through the off side. Moves on to 70 now. There is nothing for the bowlers so far in this pitch
200 up for Australia in the 63rd over. They still have seven wickets in hand. Steve Smith has looked in exceptional touch today. Peter Handscomb also producing some entertaining shots
Back live in Brisbane! Players are out in the middle. Rahat Ali will start with the ball and Peter Handscomb is on strike for Australia, who resume at 182 for the loss of three wickets
DINNER on Day 1 in Brisbane. Australia will be happy with this session. They have added 93 runs in this session and lost only one wickets. Smith and Handscomb the two unbeaten batsmen for them
FIFTY! 19th Test half century for Steve Smith. Australia are 180 for the loss of three wickets. Excellent innings from the captain to keep his team going
Slow phase in the Australian innings. They are finding it difficult to get some boundaries. The Pakistan bowlers have tightened things. Smith approaching his half-century
WICKET! Renshaw is gone. Brilliant bowling from Wahab Riaz to move it slightly away from the batsman. Renshaw gets a feather on it and Sarfraz takes the catch behind the wickets
150 up for Australia. They are moving on nicely. Smith is scoring at good rate and Renshaw is also looking good for a big one
38 overs have been bowled in this Australia innings and they are 130 for the loss of two wickets. Smith on 31* and Renshaw is unbeaten on 59
FIFTY! Matt Renshaw with a half-century. Superb innings from the youngster. He has held on to one and kept Australia going. Also, Australia bring up their 100
Three runs from the first two overs after Tea. Smith and Renshaw are playing watchful cricket. Happy to rotate strike occasionally. Yasir to continue for Pakistan
Players are back after Tea. Australia will resume at 89 for the loss of two wickets. It is Yasir Shah who will begin the proceedings after the break. Here we go
Lunch Tea on Day 1!
Both teams share the honours. Australia had a great start to the Test before David Warner and Usman Khawaja following in quick succession. Renshaw has been batting brilliantly so far. Smith the other unbeaten batsman
The two wickets will certainly push back Australia, who had scored at a good rate so far. Pakistan would be really happy to have taken these two wickets before Lunch on day one
WICKET! One brings two here for Pakistan. Yasir Shah gets the wicket of Usman Khawaja. On the leg-stump line and Khawaha tries to flick it on the leg-side but manages to send it straight to mid-wicket
WICKET! David Warner has to go. Mohammed Amir has provided Pakistan with a breakthrough. One that goes on straight. Hits Warner on the pads and umpire thinks it’s good to hit the stumps. Warner thinks of reviewing it but doesn’t
50 run partnership up between Warner and Renshaw in the 18th over. Nice start to the Australian innings. The batsmen are not at all troubled by the Pakistan bowlers
15 overs gone in the Australian innings and they are 42 for no loss. There is good bounce in this pitch but no swing, seam or turn so far. Warner and Renshaw look at ease
Some turn for Yasir Shah in that over. Just the four singles from that over but some encouraging signs for the spinner. Pakistan with another bowling change as Wahab Riaz is brought into the attack
Before the game, Shane Warne was seen talking to Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and the spinner is into the attack after 10 overs. Australia are 33 for no loss
Some respite from the boundaries for Pakistan but the scoring rate still going nicely. Australia reach 27 for no loss after seven over. Warner looking in fine touch
End of the fifth over for Australia. They are 20 for no loss. All runs scored of boundaries so far. This is a big ground and Pakistan fielders need to be chasing a lot more
Nice start from Australia as they reach 12 for no loss after three overs. Boundary each for Warner and Renshaw. Amir is moving it around but no success yet
Mohammed Amir will be bowling for Pakistan with pink ball. He was very impressive in New Zealand. If he gets support from his fellow pacers, this can be a good bowling attack for Pakistan
Local boy Matt Renshaw and David Warner are coming out to the middle as the opening pair. Warner is particular has been in some terrific form this summer. Also, Renshaw can bat for long
Playing XI for Australia
Matt Renshaw, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird
Playing XI for Pakistan
Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (C), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (WK), Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali
TOSS: AUSTRALIA WIN TOSS, ELECT TO BAT
Good toss to win for Australia. Smith says they will bat first. Misbah is back for Pakistan. Nathan Lyon is still there in the Australia XI
Time for toss in Gabba. Both teams will like to bat first on this surface which is supposed to turn and assist spinners as well later on in the game. Australia have to decide whether they retain Nathan Lyon or play and extra seamer
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan from the Gabaa, Brisbane. This will be a day-night Test played with the pink ball. While Pakistan have previously played one day-night Test, Australia have the experience of playing in two nay-night Test. Both teams have 100 percent record in pink-ball Tests. Both teams are playing against each other for the first time in a day-night affair. This is the first Test of the three-match series.