Pakistan 60/1, Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI: Australia dismiss Hafeez after Pakistan’s brisk start

By: Express Web Desk | Perth | Updated: January 19, 2017 9:47 am
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Australia, Pakistan are tied at 1-1 in the series.

The ODI series between Australia and Pakistan could not have been at a better stage than this. Australia won the first ODI and then Pakistan bounced back to with a historic win in the second in Melbourne. The series is tied 1-1 and both teams are now in Perth for the third ODI of the five-match series. Both will like to take the upper hand here. Australia have some injury concern but nothing big while Pakistan will be high on confidence and believe that they can win in Australia. Azhar Ali has the task at hand of leading the Pakistan team and if his batsmen come to party, we can see another Pakistan win in Perth. Catch the live cricket score of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI here.

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:41 am

50 up for Pakistan in the 10th over. After 10, they are 50 for the loss of one wicket. Nice start from Sharjeel. Babar Azam is a class player as well. They both are at the crease now

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:34 am

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:31 am

Pakistan have slowed down after Hafeez’s wicket. They have scored only 10 runs in the last three over. They are 46 for the loss of one wicket after eight overs

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:15 am

WICKET! Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Josh Hazlewood

That is plumb. A beautiful delivery from Hazlewood that needed to be hit otherwise it would have been a wicket delivery. Hafeez was thinking about swing but it came into him

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:14 am

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:12 am

And four again, on the final ball of the over!

Sharjeel goes 6, 4, 4, 4 in the fourth over. Pakistan 36/0

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:11 am

Four and four! Sharjeel not holding back. Brilliant batting from the left-hander. Stanlake trying the variations but Sharjeel is better to hit them for four

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:10 am

SIX! Short ball from Stanlake and Sharjeel was quick to pull it. And he has pulled it all the way for a six. Good start. Bang

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:04 am

Two overs gone and Pakistan are nine for no loss. Nice start and they also have a boundary in that. Billy Stanlake is the other bowler. Hazlewood to continue for the third over of the innings

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:03 am

All set for play in Perth. Josh Hazlewood has the ball in hand. Pakistan open with Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Hafeez who is also the captain of the Pakistan team

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:02 am

Playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (WK), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake

vinaysiwach January 19, 20179:01 am

Playing XI for Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

vinaysiwach January 19, 20178:58 am

Toss Update

Australia have won the toss in Perth and Steve Smith has asked Pakistan to bat first. Mohammad Hafeez the captain for Pakistan

