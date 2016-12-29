Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4: Wahab Riaz strikes, dennies Usman Khawaja hundred at MCG

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4: Pakistan will rely on Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz on Day 4. Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4: Pakistan will rely on Yasir Shah and Wahab Riaz on Day 4.

The second Test between Australia and Pakistan is evenly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia began their reply after Pakistan declared their first innings at 443 for the loss nine wickets. Australia will will resume day four a 278 for the loss of two wickets. David Warner scored a century while Usman Khawaja was batting on 95* at close of play on day three. Warner’s 17th Test hundred made sure Australia didn’t lose too many wickets after Pakistan’s big score. Khawaja and Warner shared an unbeaten 198-run stand for Australia. Earlier, Pakistan in it’s first innings rode on Azhar Ali’s imperious double hundred as they declared on 443 for 9. Azhar became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in Australia and first Pakistan batsman to score two doube hundreds in a year. Mohammad Amir scored quick 29 before he was caught behind off Mitchell Starc. And tail-ender Sohail Khan scored his maiden half-century as he smashed six fours and four sixes.

