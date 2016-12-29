Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4: Wahab Riaz strikes, dennies Usman Khawaja hundred at MCG

Menu
Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Catch the live cricket score of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test here.

By: Express Web Desk | Melbourne | Updated: December 29, 2016 5:47 am
The second Test between Australia and Pakistan is evenly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia began their reply after Pakistan declared their first innings at 443 for the loss nine wickets. Australia will will resume day four a 278 for the loss of two wickets. David Warner scored a century while Usman Khawaja was batting on 95* at close of play on day three. Warner’s 17th Test hundred made sure Australia didn’t lose too many wickets after Pakistan’s big score. Khawaja and Warner shared an unbeaten 198-run stand for Australia. Earlier, Pakistan in it’s first innings rode on Azhar Ali’s imperious double hundred as they declared on 443 for 9. Azhar became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double hundred in Australia and first Pakistan batsman to score two doube hundreds in a year. Mohammad Amir scored quick 29 before he was caught behind off Mitchell Starc. And tail-ender Sohail Khan scored his maiden half-century as he smashed six fours and four sixes.

expressguest December 29, 20165:43 am

Wahab is putting Handscomb (35*) under pressure, varying his line and length and the batsman seems to be unhappy. Aus: 336/3, Steve Smith batting on 29*

expressguest December 29, 20165:29 am

With that single off Sohail Khan, Steve Smith (27) completes 500 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia 328 for the loss of three wickets. Handscomb 30*

expressguest December 29, 20165:19 am

Peter Handscomb and Steve Smith add 33 runs in just five overs. Oh Khawaja was have you done? This is what everyone in the Australian dressing room might be thinking. Perfect start for Pakistan.

expressguest December 29, 20165:11 am

Usman Khawaja c Sarfra Ahmed b Wahab Riaz 97

Wahab Riaz to Usman Khawaja, Khawaja batting at 97 and what has he done. He edges this one and Sarfraz collects it behind the stumps quite comfortably. Khawaja becomes the seventh Australian batsman to fail to reach 100 after being in 90s overnight.

expressguest December 29, 20165:08 am

Just four runs from last four overs and Misbah-ul-haq might be thinking that they have got a decent start. Pace from both the ends. For the visitors, it has been more of pace attack. Australia 282 for the loss of two wickets

expressguest December 29, 20165:05 am

Wahab Riaz to start the proceedings for Pakistan. Usman Khawaja, who is just five runs away from his sixth Test hundred in the middle with Steve Smith, batting at 10.

expressguest December 29, 20164:59 am

Hello and welcome to the fourth day of Australia vs Pakistan second Test. Hosts will start having confidence and all credit goes to David Warner’s 144 and 118 run stand with Usman Khawaja. And still trail by 198 runs. Wahab Riaz will have to keep sure that he does not bowls no-balls today.

