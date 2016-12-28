Menu
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Rain threat in Melbourne

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Cricket Score of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3 in Melbourne.

By: Express Web Desk | Melbourne | Published:December 28, 2016 4:38 am
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Rain continues to delay the match on Day 3.

As Pakistan look to build from their score of 310 for the loss of loss of six wickets, rain threat looms large on third day’s play in Melbourne. Australia will look to pick up those four wickets quickly. On the second day, Azhar Ali smashed his 12th Test century besides stitching an unbeaten partnership with Asad Shafiq. Due to wet conditions no play was possible between Lunch and Tea. Incessant drizzle had permitted only six hours of play over five sessions on Day 2. Resuming at 142-4, Azhar smashed 12 boundaries in his 139-run knock and shared a huge 115-run stand with Shafiq (50) for the fifth wicket to help the side cross 300-run mark in their first innings. At the end of the day’s play, Azhar and Mohammad Amir (28) remained unbeaten on the field. Jackson Bird, who ended the opening day with two wickets, added one more in his account while Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with a wicket on the second day.

expressguest December 28, 20165:08 am

Players are in the middle. Azhar Ali takes his guard while Mitchell Starc ready for his run-up. Azhar takes a single as he plays it down to long on. Just one run from Starc’s over. Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end.

expressguest December 28, 20165:02 am

Play just 5 minutes away and this session could well decide Pakistan’s course in this match.

expressguest December 28, 20164:55 am

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali batting at 139 will take the strike and will be accompanied by Mohammad Amir, who is batting at 28. Mitchell Starc to bowl the first over. Pakistan 310 after the loss of six wickets.

expressguest December 28, 20164:53 am

Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. Rain has delayed the match but the good news coming from the MCG is that players will be in the middle and game will resume by 05:00 AM.

expressguest December 28, 20164:41 am

Azhar Ali has rarely seemed a man in a hurry in six years of Test cricket so it was fitting that his 12th century was eked out in fits and starts over two rainy days at the MCG. Azhar’s unbeaten 139 pushed Pakistan to 310 for six at the end of Day 2 and was a triumph of patience and determination in the face of frustrating rain delays and a world class pace attack. The ton lifted the gritty 31-year-old past 1,000 runs for the year, a milestone shared by only four others from the south Asian nation. The rain has crimped the tourists’ hopes of forcing a result to keep the three-match series alive after their 39-run loss in the Brisbane opener. But Azhar may have at least won over more fans, having left some cold with his one-dimensional, blue collar batting style. He also boosted his claim to be a man for all surfaces. Having previously scored all his centuries on Asian pitches, Azhar’s knock at the MCG added to the 139 he scored in Birmingham in August in a losing cause against England. Azhar has proved a bugbear to Australia since his debut at Lord’s in 2010, where he scored 16 and 42 but soaked up plenty of time at the crease. He scored back-to-back centuries in the Abu Dhabi Test in 2014 to help Pakistan blank Australia 2-0 in the series.

