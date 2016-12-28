Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Rain threat in Melbourne

Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Rain continues to delay the match on Day 3. Live Cricket Score, Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3: Rain continues to delay the match on Day 3.

As Pakistan look to build from their score of 310 for the loss of loss of six wickets, rain threat looms large on third day’s play in Melbourne. Australia will look to pick up those four wickets quickly. On the second day, Azhar Ali smashed his 12th Test century besides stitching an unbeaten partnership with Asad Shafiq. Due to wet conditions no play was possible between Lunch and Tea. Incessant drizzle had permitted only six hours of play over five sessions on Day 2. Resuming at 142-4, Azhar smashed 12 boundaries in his 139-run knock and shared a huge 115-run stand with Shafiq (50) for the fifth wicket to help the side cross 300-run mark in their first innings. At the end of the day’s play, Azhar and Mohammad Amir (28) remained unbeaten on the field. Jackson Bird, who ended the opening day with two wickets, added one more in his account while Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with a wicket on the second day.

