Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs in a well-contest opening Test: Match highlights, As it happened

Asad Shafiq scored 137 in Pakistan’s valiant effort to get a win. (Source: AP) Asad Shafiq scored 137 in Pakistan’s valiant effort to get a win. (Source: AP)

On Day 3, when Australia declared at Dinner and gave Pakistan a mammoth 490 to chase, it looked like the match could be finished soon or on Day 4 at best but then there is something unpredictable about Pakistan batting. As the fourth day came to a close, Pakistan needed 108 to win but then they had only two wickets in hand. As the fifth day wore on, Pakistan were edging closer to a massive win. A massive win in terms of both the numbers and psychologically too.

But as Asad Shafiq fell to Mitchell Starc, that resolve had buckled. Soon enough, Yasir Shah was caught short by Steve Smith with a direct hit to end all matters. It was a valiant effort but it was always a big ask. And with that, Pakistan had lost their tenth Test on the trot against Australia in Australia.

