Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs in a well-contest opening Test: Match highlights, As it happened

Australia beat Pakistan by 39 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 19, 2016 10:27 am
australia vs pakistan, aus vs pak, aus vs pak score, aus pak 1st test day 5, cricket news, sports news Asad Shafiq scored 137 in Pakistan’s valiant effort to get a win. (Source: AP)

On Day 3, when Australia declared at Dinner and gave Pakistan a mammoth 490 to chase, it looked like the match could be finished soon or on Day 4 at best but then there is something unpredictable about Pakistan batting. As the fourth day came to a close, Pakistan needed 108 to win but then they had only two wickets in hand. As the fifth day wore on, Pakistan were edging closer to a massive win. A massive win in terms of both the numbers and psychologically too.

But as Asad Shafiq fell to Mitchell Starc, that resolve had buckled. Soon enough, Yasir Shah was caught short by Steve Smith with a direct hit to end all matters. It was a valiant effort but it was always a big ask. And with that, Pakistan had lost their tenth Test on the trot against Australia in Australia.

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20168:25 am

After a Day 4 that extended by no less than two hours at the Gabba under the lights, with the pink ball, Pakistan have survived. And so! At this juncture, maybe it would be unfair to say that Pakistan have ‘survived’. A more appropriate word would be ‘resolute’ – Pakistan have been resolute. With just over 100 to chase for a record run chase in fourth innings, things look possible for a Pakistan win. But then they’ve got just two wickets in hand. So it could go either way. On to day five then!

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20168:29 am

Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah are in the middle. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood get the Australia bowling underway. Big, big day in store for us. Exciting stuff this!

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20168:31 am

FOUR! Shafiq strides forward on to his front foot and dispatches a gloriously connected drive away from Warner for a boundary. Sweetly placed between mid-off and cover.

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20168:52 am

Bowling change by the AUssies. Jackson Bird first and now spin of Nathan Lyon. Meanwhile Pakistan have moved along to 413/8. The chase looks even more probable now!

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20168:58 am

EDGED AND SAFE! Jackson Bird gets the move just a hint at the off stump line and Yasir Shah gets a thick edge but it beats Smith at first slip. Look of complete disarray all around the Aussie camp. Pakistan are on to 423/8 and 67 away from an ‘impossible’ win

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:03 am

Wasim Akram landed in Australia two days back and he’s certainly impressed to see this showing

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:06 am

Bowled on to the leg stump and Yasir Shah has no problem in picking that delivery from Jackson Bird for a four. Lovely use of the wrist to flick it for a four into a vacant square leg region.

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:20 am

Pitched up outside off by Mitchell Starc and Shafiq gets his foot down in time to slash it into the third man region for a four. Pakistan on to 437/8 as drinks are taken.

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:28 am

Josh Hazlewood to Yasir Shah and he is caught leg before. Umpire says out. Immediately a review is taken and the ball is going over. He survives and Pakistan are 441/8. Pitched on middle and swung in. No stroke offered but Yasir is a lucky man – had walked forward and the ball was going over.

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:43 am

Asad Shafiq c Warner b Starc 137

And Australia have the breakthrough at such a pivotal moment. And it is is the big one of Shafiq. Pitched in short and Shafiq skies it to Warner. Pakistan are 449/9

Tanuj Lakhina December 19, 20169:48 am

Yasir Shah run out Smith 33

That is a miserable way for Pakistan to lose out. Yasir Shah swings and gets just about enough to send the ball to Smith at first slip. He’s slow to get back to his crease and Smith is bang on the money with a direct hit. And it is clearly out. ALL OUT!

