Pakistan tail wags on Day 4: As it happened

Pakistan have stemmed the flow of wickets with a strong eighth wicket partnership.

Pakistan had a mountain to climb. They faltered on the way by losing most of their batting line up in quick succession but the lower order have steadied their ship through sheer grit and determination. Pakistan only have two wickets remaining, which means that Australia still have the upper hand on Day 5.

Asad Shafiq has led the way with his century and has pushed Pakistan just enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Wether they will get to the end or not, will be determined on Day 5.

