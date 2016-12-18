Pakistan tail wags on Day 4: As it happened

Pakistan had a mountain to climb. They faltered on the way by losing most of their batting line up in quick succession but the lower order have steadied their ship through sheer grit and determination. Pakistan only have two wickets remaining, which means that Australia still have the upper hand on Day 5.
Asad Shafiq has led the way with his century and has pushed Pakistan just enough to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Wether they will get to the end or not, will be determined on Day 5.
Australia set Pakistan 490-run target in first Test
Australia moved inexorably toward an emphatic victory in the first day-night Test against Pakistan on Saturday as the tourists battled to the close on day three in Brisbane with two wickets down and 420 runs short of victory.
Pakistan were 70 for two, with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 41 and a desperately out-of-form Younus Khan yet to score from 19 balls at stumps on another steamy day at the Gabba.
After declaring Australia’s second innings closed at dinner, captain Steve Smith was disappointed his team were unable to make further inroads but they have plenty of time to grab the remaining eight wickets.
“It would have been nice to have one or two more (wickets) but I thought we worked hard today and got ourselves out in front of the game,” he said.
“(Pakistan) applied themselves pretty well.
“Hopefully, we can exploit (the wicket) tomorrow … and hopefully get some rewards.”
The highest successful fourth-innings run chase is 418, set by West Indies at home against Australia in 2003 and only three other teams have won pursuing more than 400.
Ominously for Pakistan, the pitch began to show acute turn and bounce for spinner Nathan Lyon, who got Babar Azam out for 14 when he nicked to Smith at slip.
Mitchell Starc made the first breakthrough, removing Sami Aslam for 15 when he edged behind to first slip Peter Handscomb.
Smith declared at 202 for five, setting 490 for victory, having earlier declined to make Pakistan follow on though they were 88 runs short of the required target.
Australia lost two early wickets but Smith and Usman Khawaja wrested back the momentum with a swashbuckling partnership of 111.
Khawaja scored 74 and Smith, who top-scored with 130 in the first innings, smashed 63 off 70 balls as the home side all but batted Pakistan out of the game.
Smith was eventually dismissed by leg-spinner Yasir Shah after slogging to Rahat Ali at long-on.
Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq took a fine running catch to remove Khawaja off the bowling of Rahat.
Handscomb was unbeaten on 35 at the declaration.
Routed by Australia’s seamers late on day two, Pakistan were dismissed for 142 before tea, 287 runs short of Australia’s first-innings 429.
Josh Hazlewood was the pick of Australia’s bowlers with 3-22 off a miserly 14 overs while fellow seamers Mitchell Starc and Jackson Bird also grabbed three wickets each.
Play underway on Day 4 with Younis Khan and Azhar Ali in the middle. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with the early bowling duties.
After multiple overs to Hazlewood and Starc who haven’t been able to get a headway, first bowling change is made as spin is introduced in the form of Nathan Lyon. Next over is Jackson Bird.
Runs starting to flow ever so steadily now from Pakistan. Younis Khan who took 20 balls to open his account, has two boundaries in consecutive overs. And then he survives narrowly as an edge falls narrowly short of first slip or it could have been first of the day for the home side and for Jackson Bird. But, as it remains, Pakistan are past the 100-run mark without losing a wicket.
Fifty up for Azhar Ali. He’s remained resolute in his defence and taken him 146 balls to his 24th Test fifty
With nothing else working, Nic Maddinson is introduced into the attack. He has a slip and a short leg at his disposal.
Things going Pakistan’s way on the field and in the off it – well technically upwards. It has become dark in Brisbane and thunders, lightning, rain shouldn’t be too far away
EARLY TEA AT BRISBANE! Players go off the field with conditions not looking the best. There is no rain yet but there are forecasts of the dark clouds to blow away quickly too. Covers are on. Possibly a precautionary move so play can resume after clouds go away. Pakistan are 131/2 and still need 359 to win. Azhar Ali is on 61 and Younis Khan on 40.
So, the second session won’t start in time. No changes in weather in Brisbane. If the rain relents or weather improves, we could have action later under the lights.
There will be an inspection in about 10 minutes. The rain has stopped. Also helps that Gabba has a pretty great drainage system.
Word from the middle is that play can begin in 15 minutes. Provided rain stay away that is.
So play to start at 11.50 AM IST and this session to continue till 1.50 PM. Dinner break from 1.50 PM till 2.30 PM. Final session from 2.30 PM till 4.30 PM.
Revised times: Restart 4.20pm-6.20pm, interval 6.20-7pm, final session 7-9pm ausvpak
— Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 18, 2016
Josh Hazlewood to resume for Australia then. The gloomy weather could spell trouble for Pakistan and their momentum from the first session.
Azhar Ali c Wade b Starc 71
Australia finally have the breakthrough they were looking for and it is in the higher of the two scorers as Azhar Ali walks back. Attempts to work it towards fine leg but ends up gloving it behind to Wade after it was banged in short by Starc.
Meanwhile, players, umpires are still lingering about as we have another stoppage in play. Slight drizzle at the moment. The Aussie players sign some autographs down near the boundary as they wait for the signal. Doesn’t look too much to force a lengthy delay.
Younis Khan brings up his fifty from 115 balls. After early struggles with fluency and to get off the mark, Younis has improved with time and in his usual typical self has been confident with his strokes. Pakistan also go over the 150-run mark
Misbah Ul Haq c Wade b Bird 5
Back of the length on outside off by Jackson Bird and Misbah Ul Haq is lured into the jail. Offers a loose shot at the ball with no real intention of scoring and throws away his wicket in the process. Thin nick and it goes comfortably into Wade’s gloves. Pakistan are four-down and Asad Shafiq is the new man in.
Younis Khan c Smith b Lyon 65
That’s the big one! Younis Khan goes for a reverse sweep to Nathan Lyon and in the process ends up top edging it to Steve Smith at first slip. Flat delivery by Lyon and a pre-meditated shot gets Aussies the wicket. Balloons off the glove or the top edge, onto the forearm and is taken by Smith. Things going bad for Pakistan rather quickly now. Sarfraz Ahmed joins Asad Shafiq in the middle.
New ball has been taken by Australia and Pakistan play out the two overs by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc without fuss. That’s Dinner! At the break, Pakistan are 203/5 with Sarfraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq in the middle. Pakistan have lost the big wickets of Younis, Misbah and Azhar in this session. Advantage back in with the Aussies.
Final session is underway. And just on the fifth ball of Josh Hazlewood’s over and Steve Smith lets it go begging. Flew to Smith’s right at chest height but it goes out of his fingertips. Sarfraz Ahmed survives
Sarfraz Ahmed b Starc 24
Starc adds to Pakistan’s misery as Sarfraz falls. Pitched up and it swings back in to clean bowl the Pakistan batsman. A bit too quick from Starc and Sarfraz gets his bat down slower than he should have. A big gap between bat and pad and the ball squeezes through.
Pakistan have managed to stem the flow of wickets with Mohammad Amir and Asad Shafiq frustrating Mitchell Starc and co. Starc did exchange some old fashioned Australian pleasantries with Aamir at one point but that hasn’t put off either one of them and they have gone on to build a seventh wicket partnership of 82 run partnership that has take Pakistan over the 300-run-partnership.
Mohammad Amir c Wade, b Bird 48
Amir looks to defend it to the offside. The ball has just the amount of turn in it form him to edge it to the keeper. A valiant seventh wicket stand has been broken and Pakistan are now 313/7.
Pakistan have managed to stay steady after Mohammad Amir’s wicket to get to the highest fourth-innings total at the Gabba. Asad Shafiq has got his century and Wahab Riaz has stuck with Asad Shafiq to make an eigth-wicket partnership that has now crossed the 60-run mark.
Wahab Riaz c Smith b Bird 30
Just as it looked like Australia were being pushed to the backfoot, they have struck back in the final over of the day. Wahab caught a thick outside edge and the ball travelled straight to Steve Smith.
And that’s stumps on Day 4
Pakistan have gone on to add 312 runs on Day 4 and hence got to the highest fourth innings total at the Gabba. Asad Shafiq’s century has led the way for them. They need 108 runs to win but Australia will still have the upper hand just because of the amount of wickets that Pakistan have left. The wicket of Wahab Riaz in the last over has done them a world of good.