Live Cricket Score Australia vs England 1st ODI: England win toss, elect to bowl against Australia

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Australia play England at MCG. (Reuters Photo) Australia vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI: Australia play England at MCG. (Reuters Photo)

Australia drubbed England in the Test series winning it 4-0. They are running high on confidence and will look to transform it into a good performance when the two teams meet in the first ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Though Australia dominated England in Tests, this will be a complete different ball game. England have been a successful team in the limited-overs format and have won matches with their aggressive approach. If they can put the disappointment of the Test series away, they can be very dangeroud against Australia. The last one year has been a successful one for England in the ODIs while Australia have struggled in the 50-over game winning only five games last year. They will look to better the record and start the year on a good note by winning the first game. Catch the Live Cricket Score Australia vs England 1st ODI at MCG here

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score 1st ODI at MCG: 0830 hrs IST: England XI — Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

0825 hrs IST: England have won the toss and they have elected to bowl against Australia in Melbourne. Interesting decision that

0815 hrs IST: Big match for England as well. They have been brilliant in the 50-over games in the recent past and a win here would be so good for them.

0800 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the first ODI between Australia and England. After the Test series, this will be a big test for England.

