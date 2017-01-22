Live Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI: Australia post 353 for the loss of six wickets after 50 overs

Menu
Live Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI: Catch live updates of the fourth ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 22, 2017 1:11 pm
david-warner759 Live Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner smashed 130 off 119 balls. (Source: twitter)

Australia and Pakistan clash in the fourth of the five match ODI series. Australia lead the series 2-1 and will hence be looking to seal the series with a win at the SCG. Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb were the standout performers for Australia in the third ODI.

Pakistan were already facing an uphill struggle having put up a total of 263. While Australia did lose both their openers before they could get to 50, Smith and Handscomb stuck on. The latter scored 82 while the Australian skipper made 108.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 20171:06 pm

After 50 overs, Australia have made 353 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Australia started patiently and then Warner took control of the proceedings with Smith’s assistance. Warner’s wicket may have put slowed Australia a little but then Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head smashed Pakistan all over the park in the death overs. Maxwell continued the onlsaught even after the fall of Head’s wicket and in the end, Australia have put up a massive total for Pakistan to chase.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 201712:26 pm

GONE! Travis Head 51, c Malik, b Amir

Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head put on 100 runs for the fourth wicket, but Pakistan have finally got a breakthrough. It was a short ball that head went after and Malik catches at deep square leg.

rohitmundayurie January 22, 201712:00 pm

The match so far

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat.They started off slowly with an opening partnership of 97 runs coming in 17 overs. Usman Khawaja’s wicket was lost and in came Steven Smith. It was then that Warner started freeing his arms. A third wicket partnership of 120 runs came in the next 18 overs, during which Warner smashed 130 runs off 119 balls.

