Live Australia vs Pakistan, 4th ODI: Australia post 353 for the loss of six wickets after 50 overs

Live Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner smashed 130 off 119 balls.

Australia and Pakistan clash in the fourth of the five match ODI series. Australia lead the series 2-1 and will hence be looking to seal the series with a win at the SCG. Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb were the standout performers for Australia in the third ODI.

Pakistan were already facing an uphill struggle having put up a total of 263. While Australia did lose both their openers before they could get to 50, Smith and Handscomb stuck on. The latter scored 82 while the Australian skipper made 108.

