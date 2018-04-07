Lives are being lost in India and Pakistan, till when will we live in bloodshed, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar said that lives have been lost on both sides of the border over the past 70 years. (Source: File) Shoaib Akhtar said that lives have been lost on both sides of the border over the past 70 years. (Source: File)

Shoaib Akhtar weighed in on the Indian-Pakistan debate saying that the youth of both countries need to ask their governments why there has been no solutions to the long standing tensions between the two countries even after all these years. Akhtar voiced his opinion through a tweet before speaking with ANI about the Kashmir issue. “Both the governments need to talk about the issue, till when will we live in bloodshed? Do we want our children to live in such a situation? It has been 70 years, lives are being lost on both sides,” the former Pakistani pacer told ANI.

Before that he tweeted: “Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred (sic.)”

Both side of youth need to stand up for India & Pak relationship & ask authorities a right & difficult questions that why we haven’t even able to sort out our pending issues for last 70 years I ask you are you ready to live another 70 year of your lives with this hatred — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 7 April 2018

The debate came into the limelight once again when Akhtar’s former team mate and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, called on the United Nations to act on the “bloodshed” happening in “Indian Occupied Kashmir” “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 3 April 2018

Afridi’s tweet earned widespread condemnation in India with former Indian opener and Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir mocking him on Twitter.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 3 April 2018

Afridi later was quoted as saying by a Pakistani website that his country is everything for him and that he won’t play in the Indian Premier League even if he was invited. “Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL (Pakistan Super League) is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was,” the former all-rounder said, “I am a soldier of my country. My country is my honour and Pakistan is everything for me. If I had not been a cricketer, I would have joined the army.”

