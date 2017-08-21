Little doubt that Umar Akmal is alleging Micky Arthur of abusing out of frustration, says Aamer Sohail

Umar Akmal had accused Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur of abusing him. Umar Akmal had accused Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur of abusing him.

Pakistan isn’t new to controversy in cricket and former Test opener Aamer Sohail believes that the allegations made by batsman Umar Akmal against coach Micky Arthur is the latest to hit them. He said that there is lot of promise shown by Akmal in his career but whatever he is doing now is out of frustration.

“It appears that there is a new controversy brewing in Pakistan cricket with Umar Akmal’s allegations of abusive language used by Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur. In my view, there is little doubt in the fact that Umar Akmal is doing this out of frustration at the manner in which his career is progressing so far.

“There was a lot of promise in his career at the onset but that has failed to materialize and not been fulfilled,” Pakpassion.net quoted Sohail as saying.

Akmal had alleged that the Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur had abused him and dropped him from Champions Trophy squad. He was also not allowed to take the fitness Test at the NCA.

But, Sohail also said that Pakistan Cricket Board have failed to provide any support to the batsmen who could have been mentored.

“The PCB on their part have also been lax in the way they have failed to provide support to the batsman. If he had any drawbacks or faults in his skills or personality, then they should have mentored him in a proper way.

“If you compare Pakistan to other countries in the world, talented players are given attention and work done with them not only on cricketing aspects but also on matters related to off the field as well,” he said.

PCB backed Arthur and blasted Akmal for false accusations against the coach. In a statement released on Friday, PCB said that Akmal was attempting to deviate attention away from his own failures.

“While making frivolous allegations against the national team management, Umar has made a bogus attempt to deviate attention from his own failings. Umar was given as many as seven chances to improve his fitness and match the standards of his teammates, laid out by the team management.”

The 50-year-old said that Akmal’s chances of making a comeback under Arthur have gone down after the latest outburst.

“I also believe that Umar Akmal’s chances of making a comeback into this team under the current Head Coach have been greatly diminished by his outburst as now there may be an element of personal like or dislike in selection matters. His international career will now go on hold but really what he should have done is to work hard on all aspects of his cricket which were identified as weak by others and followed that route to come back into the team,” he added.

