List of records Samit Gohel broke in 359-run knock

Samit Gohel’s feat puts him in the company of some of the greats of the game. (Source: twitter) Samit Gohel’s feat puts him in the company of some of the greats of the game. (Source: twitter)

Samit Gohel’s score of 359 not-out is the highest unbeaten score by an opening batsman in First class history. He thus surpassed a 128-year-old record previously held by Bobby Abel. The county cricket great had remained unbeaten on 357 runs way back in 1899. It is also the seventh highest score in

It is the seventh highest score in first-class history. Those above him on this list are some of the cricketing greats such as Hanif Mohammad, Don Bradman and Brian Lara. His score itself is an improvement on WG Grace’s 344 made in 1876.

Gohel faced 723 balls and smashed 45 fours on his way to the incredible total.

Here is a list of the highest individual scores in first-class cricket history:

501* Brian Lara (Warwickshire)

499 Hanif Mohammad (Karachi)

452* Don Bradman (New South Wales)

437 Bill Ponsford (Victoria)

429 Bill Ponsford (Victoria)

424 Archie MacLaren (Lancashire)

359* Samit Gohel (Gujarat)

He is also tied with cricket legend Vijay Merchant for the fourth highest individual score in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Here is a list of the highest individual scores in the Ranji trophy:

443* B. B. Nimbalkar (Maharashtra)

377 Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay)

366 M. V. Sridhar (Hyderabad)

359* Vijay Merchant (Bombay)

359* Samit Gohel (Gujarat)

It is also the first time in 81 years that an opener scored a triple century and carried his bat through an innings apart from being the highest unbeaten total by an opener in first-class cricket.

