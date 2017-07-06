Liam Dawson set to start against South Africa at Lords

Liam Dawson is all set to play in his first Test match on home soil. (Source: PTI) Liam Dawson is all set to play in his first Test match on home soil. (Source: PTI)

For the first time since 1993, England will play 2 spinners in the form of Moeen Ali and Liam Dawson when they take on South Africa in the first Test at Lords. This means that Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson is all set to play in his first Test match on home soil. To make his way into the side it will Toby Roland-Jones who will be sitting out.

Skipper Joe Root addressed the media and said, “Liam is going to play. Liam’s character is exceptional – the way he bowled in India and so far this season has been brilliant. He’ll bring us a lot of control and a bit of depth in our batting as well. “Toby is the unfortunate one to miss out but he’s really impressed everyone with the way he has gone about his business.” The four-match series starts at Lord’s on Thursday before the teams meet at Trent Bridge, The Oval and Old Trafford.

England captain Joe Root will be leading the England side for the first time when his side takes on South Africa on Thursday. This series assumes more importance as this will be the first time that 26-year-old Joe Root will be leading the Three Lions. Hence, it will be interesting to see how England’s premier batsman handles the responsibility. While Joe Root leads England for the first time, South Africa will be led by Dean Elgar as Faf Du Plessis is out of the first Test due to personal reasons.

