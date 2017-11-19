Let’s just get everyone from Australia behind the Australian cricket team: Darren Lehmann

Australian team during their practice session. (Source: AP) Australian team during their practice session. (Source: AP)

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has justified the selection of his squad for the upcoming Ashes series and called upon the former cricketers and fans to support the team as they defend the urns for the first time since England’s last tour in 2013/14.

“I’d just like all our players, ex-players, to be really positive about the Australian cricket team. Let’s just get everyone from Australia behind the Australian cricket team and let’s get moving forward,” he said while talking to reporters.

While the selection of Tim Paine created a lot of controversies Lehmann spoke highly of his qualities behind the wicket. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, aren’t they?” he said. We’ve watched him keep a fair bit. He’s a high-quality keeper, ” said Lehmann before adding, “He’s been in good form with the gloves, as he always has been, and he has been very good for us in the T20s.”

However, it was not only Paine’s selection that drew the ire of several ex-cricketers but also Shaun Marsh’s. Stating that the Western Australia batsman is in a good run of form the 47-year-old said, “He’s in good form, so he’ll do well. He’s pretty calm. He’s grown up a lot in the last few years and played some important knocks for us. He’s really confident within himself.”

