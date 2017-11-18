Let selectors decide MS Dhoni’s T20I future, says Kapil Dev

MS Dhoni recorded his personal best speed within the wickets during the second T20I against Australia. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni recorded his personal best speed within the wickets during the second T20I against Australia. (Source: PTI)

Kapil Dev said that one should leave MS Dhoni’s place in the Indian team upto the selectors. “There is nobody who will play throughout their life,” said the 1983 World Cup winning captain, “But, I think he (Dhoni) is playing very good. Rest, I leave it to the selectors. They will do better job than what we have to do.”

“I give opinion and it will only create confusion in people’s mind. I don’t want to (do that). Let’s leave it to the selectors who are doing this job. They will put a lot of time when he should play and when he shouldn’t play,” said Kapil. MS Dhoni’s place in the team Indian T20 team had been questioned recently by former cricketers VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar. The criticism against Dhoni batting form only increased in volume after his innings during India lose against New Zealand in the second T20I.

But Dhoni was backed vehemently by skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri even went on to call the 2011 World Cup winning captain’s critics “jealous.” Kapil Dev himself had earlier voiced support for Dhoni. “I do not understand why so many people are on his back after a couple of average performances. Age definitely doesn’t have anything to do with it,” said Kapil, “Sachin was 38 when we won the World Cup and nobody was saying anything then,” he said before adding “Even if he is axed from the team, whom will they get?”

MS Dhoni is expected to play for India when they take on Sri Lanka in the ODI and the subsequent T20I series. He had announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014 and resigned as captain of the limited overs team in early 2017, thus allowing Virat Kohli to become captain full-time.

